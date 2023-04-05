Dyngus Day is a time of welcoming spring and saying goodbye to winter. Held on Easter Monday, it is not only a timeless part of Polish heritage, but has become an inextricably Buffalonian way of heralding the end of the Lenten season. In old courtship tradition, boys would squirt water and swat at girls with pussy willow branches, with the girls doing the same to the boys the next day. The water hearkens back to baptism and purification, while the pussy willows are one of springtime's first budding plants.

Here's a look at some of what is planned this year.

When: The 17th annual Dyngus Day Buffalo Festival is on April 10 at various locations throughout historic Polonia, as well as a few other venues. The full schedule can be found on the Dyngus Day website at dyngusday.com. While some venues do charge admission, the purchase of a Pussy Willow wristband for $15 will get you into all official Dyngus Day venues for free. (Purchase at official sites and Tops Markets.)

Parade: Starts at 5:30 p.m. on Memorial Drive, heading westward along Broadway to Fillmore Avenue. The parade is always the highlight of Dyngus Day, where you can take in a sea of pussy willows, water spray and red regalia as more than 100 floats and participants march throughout the Polonia district.

Pussy Willow Park, Main Stage Tent (111 Memorial Drive): Festivities are from noon to 11 p.m. Enjoy a display of traditional Polish dance, live music and genuine Polish food and beer. There will also be an assortment of food trucks at noon. Music starts with Cross Border Klezmer from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by the Kielbasa Kings from 4 to 7 p.m. Grammy Award winner Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra, featuring Johnny Karas and Chris Caffery (from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra), perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Other performers include Krakowiacy Dancers from Eugenia Dance Studio and the Lajkonik Dance Troupe from Chicago. Admission is $15.

Venue highlights

Here is information on a few of the venues participating in Dyngus Day events. Find the full list at dyngusday.com.

Broadway Market (999 Broadway). The Easter season in Buffalo is scarcely complete without a trip to the Broadway Market, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dyngus Day for a special family friendly party. Polish beer and food will be served from noon to 4 p.m., with live Polish music from Mon Valley Push from 1 to 4 p.m. Most vendors will open at 9 a.m. where you can buy delicious pierogi, baked goods and other food the the market is known for.

Corpus Christi Church (169 Sears St.). Pre-parade events start with Mass at 11:30 a.m. There's free admission from noon to 5 p.m. when there are activities for the kids, including games and a bounce house. DJ Red performs from noon to 9 p.m. Post-parade activities start at 6 p.m. ($15 admission) with music by Mon Valley Push, plus authentic food, beer and wine.

The Happy Swallow (1349 Sycamore). Opens at noon with traditional Polish drink and fare. Among the day's delights is an authentic Polish kitchen. Live Polish music by David Gawronski is performed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free admission.

Macky’s Shamrock Room (1643 Bailey Ave.). Doors open at 4 p.m. with Polish food and drink specials. Cross Border Klezmer will perform music from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free; 21-and-over.

St. Stanislaus BM RC Church (389 Peckham St.). Noon to 10 p.m. Party features authentic polish food and bar. Music by the Piatkowski Brothers, All Star Band, John Gora and Gorale. Admission is $15; 21-and-over.

Outer Polonia

Morluski's (10678 Main St., Clarence). Not able to get to Buffalo for the festivities? Morluski's opens its Dyngus Day bash at 1 p.m. with entertainment, Polish spirits and beers on tap. The menu is all Polish food only. Traditional music is by the Docenko Brothers (3 p.m.) and the John Stevens Polka Band (6:30 p.m.). Giveaways and prizes start at 3 p.m.; reservations are accepted. Admission is free; 21-and-over.

Polish Cadets (927 Grant St.). The family friendly event starts at 1 p.m. and includes plenty of authentic Polish food and beer and entertainment. Live polka music is performed by Tom Mroczka and The Music Box, and you'll also be entertained by Krakowiacy from Eugenia's Dance Studio and the Lajkonik Polish Folk Dance & Ensemble. Admission is $15.

Pubski Pub (2437 William St., Cheektowaga). Opens at 10 a.m. with Blood Marys and mimosas from 10 a.m. to noon, plus authentic Polish food and entertainment. Tim Kubiak performs from 10 a.m. to noon; Buffalo Touch, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $15; 21-and-older.

R Bar and Grill (2139 Broadway, Sloan). Doors open at noon with Polish food platters served starting at 1 p.m. until sold out and Polish beers and spirits aplenty. Entertainment is by a polka DJ from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be Polish beers and spirits aplenty, plus Polish food platters starting at 1 p.m. until sold out. Admission is free; 21-and-older.