Dyngus Day festivities return with a big celebration of renewal

It's time to get out your red T-shirt, water guns and pussy willows as Buffalo – "the Dyngus Day capital of the world" – prepares for its first celebration since 2019.

And based on world events over the past two years, there couldn't be a better time for it, said Eddy Dobosiewicz, president of Dyngus Day Buffalo.

“The spirit of Dyngus Day is that it’s the spirit of renewal. It’s all about starting over and rebirth and the resurrection,” Dobosiewicz said. “All of these things we have been going through the past couple of years, we are now starting over and moving on.

“There could never be a more appropriate time to celebrate Dyngus Day. It was tailor-made for this time in humanity.”

Taking place the first Monday after Easter – April 18 this year – the Polish-American event came from a centuries-old tradition that celebrates the end of Lent and the return of spring, a season of renewal.

The Dyngus Day spirit is not only notable this year as the country rises out of the pandemic, but it also speaks to another current event: the Ukrainian refugee crisis as Poland and its people have welcomed about 2 million refugees. “This is just another demonstration of what is in the Polish DNA,” Dobosiewicz said.

Money will be collected at venues throughout the festival with all funds going to help a Ukrainian orphanage with local ties that was moved to the town of Kazimierza Wielka, Poland after the war started.

And word keeps spreading about Buffalo’s Dyngus Day event. The Polka Jammer Network, a not-for-profit internet radio station, will visit to broadcast a live performance by Grammy Award-winning polka artist and Buffalo native Jimmy Sturr at 7 p.m. Monday. “They heard about Dyngus Day and they knew it was a big deal. They are broadcasting a concert live for the first time,” said Dobosiewicz.

Dyngus Day events will again be based in Buffalo’s Historic Polonia neighborhood, with venues extending into Cheektowaga, Williamsville and Clarence. About 15 businesses/venues will host events (the full schedule is online).

The celebration will be daylong this year. “When we started, we thought it was evening event, but we’ve found people want to come out earlier in the day,” Dobosiewicz said.

A Mass at Corpus Christi (169 Sears St.) is at 11:30 a.m. Monday, followed by the new Babuszka Brunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the Pussy Willow Park Main Stage with food by the Polish Cadets.

“Afterward, people can mill about the neighborhood, go to the churches, Broadway Market, the restaurants. It will keep them in the neighborhood,” Dobosiewicz said.

The tradition of squirting people with water and tapping them with pussy willows as a sign of affection will be in evidence throughout the day.

The big change is a new route for the parade, which starts at 5 p.m. and will now travel along Memorial Drive to Broadway and end at Fillmore Avenue.

“Nobody likes change, but it’s a safety issue,” Dobosiewicz said, adding the new route was created with help from officials including police and traffic experts. “We used to shut down three side streets all day. It was an inconvenience to the people and businesses and if there was an emergency, it was impossible to get an ambulance down the streets. Memorial Drive is much wider, allowing parking on both sides of the street."

There will be more to see during the parade, which has grown from “about a dozen pickup trucks and a band on a trailer” in 2007 to an expected 150 floats/vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here's a closer look at the event.

Pussy Willow Park Main Stage Tent

The entertainment tent at the park (111 Memorial Drive) opens at noon and will have Polish food, drinks, a beer garden, Food Truck Alley and entertainment throughout the day. The Kielbasa Kings from Dearborn, Mich., perform from 1 to 7 p.m.

Jimmy Sturr, who has won 18 Grammy Awards, takes the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. in the tent. He'll be bringing two friends with him: polka saxophonist Johnny Karas, and Chris Caffery, guitarist for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

A look at the venues

Here are some of the new spots, plus family-friendly venues:

Pubski’s Pub (2437 William St., Cheektowaga). Pubski's opened in 2021 just in time for a very limited Dyngus Day appearance. This year, it hosts a full day of festivities and food. It opens at 10 a.m. Music by Buffalo Touch is from noon to 4 p.m. and Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push from 6 to 10 p.m. “It’s a cool little joint, an old-fashioned neighborhood tavern. I think this place will be really energetic,” Dobosiewicz said. There is an outdoor area too. Admission by Pussy Willow Pass or pay at the door.

Sto Lat (4475 Transit Road). Dobosiewicz describes Sto Lat as very authentic and high energy. It will be open from noon to 11 p.m. with music by Dave Gawronski from noon to 3 p.m., DJ Konrad from noon to 4 p.m. and The Boys from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission is by Pussy Willow Pass or pay at the door.

Morluski’s (10678 Main St., Clarence). This restaurant located in a former church is open from 1 to 8 p.m. It will have traditional music with Docenko Brothers and John Stevens Double Shot, plus folk dancing with Polish Heritage Dancers. Admission is free.

Looking for a traditional, family-friendly place?

St. Casimir’s Social Center (1833 Clinton St.) opens at 4 p.m. and will have live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is by Pussy Willow Pass or pay at the door; ages 15 and younger are admitted free.

The Polish Cadets (927 Grant St.) opens at 1 p.m. with traditional food and the Polish Heritage Dancers. Tom Mroczka and Music Box perform at 4 p.m. Admission is by Pussy Willow Pass or pay at the door.

Corpus Christi (169 Sears St.) has a Mass at 11:30 a.m. From noon to 5 p.m. it will host free kid-oriented games and activities. From 6 to 11 p.m., it shifts to an over-21 event (admission or pass required) with music at 6 p.m. by Mon Valley Push plus Smash Trio. Admission is by Pussy Willow Pass or pay at the door.

Info

When: Dyngus Day festivities are April 18, starting at various times and venues throughout Historic Polonia, about two miles from downtown Buffalo, as well other venues.

Parade: Starts at 5 p.m. on Memorial Drive and along Broadway, ending at Fillmore Avenue.

Admission: Many events are free. Each official venue requires $15 admission at the door, or a Pussy Willow Pass that costs $15 and gets you into all official venues. The Pussy Willow Pass can be purchased at Tops, the Broadway Market and official venues.

Information: For the full schedule, list of venues and where to purchase the Pussy Willow Pass, visit dyngusday.com.

Getting to venues: Because of a driver shortage, there won’t be shuttle buses to transport people to venues. Instead, the festival has partnered with Liberty Cab that is offering $10 discounts on rides that day. “It’s not the same as putting 40 to 50 people on a bus, but we want to make sure people get around safe and sound,” Dobosiewicz said.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.