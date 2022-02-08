Dumpling derby: Where to find Andrew Galarneau's favorite stuffed pasta packets in WNY

Dumplings are a universal love language. Practically every cuisine wraps deliciousness in dough and serves up little packets of pasta-encased pleasures.

Not all of them are represented in Buffalo restaurants, to be sure. While I’d like to bring you news of tortellini en brodo and Shanghaiese soup dumplings, that will have to wait. What we do have going for us in the dumpling department is a solid foundation of handmade Asian dumplings, and a few standout exceptions.

Here’s a few of the offerings I’d recommend at local restaurants, and one manufacturer. (Please note that both pierogi and boiled dumplings like spaetzle and gnocchi are a separate matter, at least when it comes to this guide. If you’ve got a guide suggestion, please send it to me at agalarneau@buffnews.com.)

Lamb butter masala momos at Inchin’s Bamboo Garden

5415 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; bamboo-gardens.com; 716-580-3032.