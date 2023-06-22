Between bird's-eye views of Lake Erie shimmering in the distance or charming sights of historic village buildings, the vistas offered by local rooftop bars are often some of the best views available to the public in the Buffalo area. Plus, they have drinks.

Make the most of a Buffalo summer by spending some time on one of these rooftop bars and settling in for an evening of craft cocktails, snacks and live music.

8326 Main St., Clarence (barbill.com)

There’s another reason to visit Bar-Bill’s Northtowns location aside from the obvious one: chicken wings. The rooftop patio offers an elevated, open-air space to enjoy cocktails such as the Bees Knees Gin Rickey, a refreshing mix of gin, lemon, honey and club soda or a Bar-Bill Bluebonnet, an electric blue combination of tequila, triple sec, blue curacao, lime and grenadine. Bar-Bill doesn’t take reservations, so tables are first come, first served.

4264 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park (716-662-9467, mangiaristorante.com)

Overlooking Orchard Park’s quaint village center, Mangia’s rooftop patio is a romantic spot where strings of lightbulbs zigzag between the adjacent buildings, cocooning guests beneath the night sky. The Italian restaurant serves drinks and an abbreviated food menu on the roof. Try a cocktail or glass of wine from Mangia’s extensive list while lounging on a comfortable outdoor sofa and warming up by a fire pit.

500 Pearl St. (716-472-0008, patricksrooftop.com)

Throw on some “casual, upscale” clothing (it’s in the dress code) and become a part of Buffalo’s skyline on the rooftop bar at 500 Pearl. The panoramic views complement craft cocktails, like Butterfly Roses, a concoction of pea flower infused gin, rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice and soda water. There’s free live music of various genres, from singer songwriters to DJs, every Tuesday along with happy hour specials, like discounted wine and $7 mules and mojitos.

64 W. Chippewa St. (716-856-7646, sohobuffalony.com)

While Soho’s late-night scene is more mixed drinks than cocktails, the Chippewa bar’s rooftop patio is a more relaxed spot for dinner and drinks earlier in the evening. You'll often find a DJ spinning tunes against the backdrop of downtown Buffalo with bands performing from 8 to 11 p.m. each Thursday as part of SoHo Live.

338 Ellicott St. (716-259-8130, tappoitalian.com)

With views of the Electric Tower and other downtown Buffalo landmarks, Tappo’s rooftop patio is a popular haunt during the summer. On Monday evenings, JazzBuffalo artists play free jazz on the rooftop. Listen while sipping an espresso martini or piña colada. Patio seating is first-come-first-served.

210 Franklin St. (vuebuffalo.com)

At the top of the Curtiss Hotel, glimpse Lake Erie and the rest of the Buffalo skyline from VUE Rooftop Lounge. The cocktail menu includes modern takes on classic cocktails (and mocktails). Order a Rosemary Old-Fashioned (rye, honey, simple syrup, rosemary and bitters) and carry it outside to lounge by a fire pit. Swing by on Wednesday evenings for discounted bottles of wine and flatbread pizzas. Wear something a bit dressy to comply with the dress code of upscale casual.