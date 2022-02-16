Dobutsu restaurant to become 'Compass Run,' with regional Southern theme

Chicken fried steak, Cajun boudin and New Orleans-style barbecued shrimp are expected to arrive in Buffalo by May, after Dobutsu is replaced by Compass Run at 500 Seneca St.

James and Connie Roberts, the restaurateur couple behind Dobutsu and Toutant, 437 Ellicott St., have decided on a new tack for Dobutsu, which opened in 2018 with a Pacific Rim inflection, centered on premium seafood.

People with Dobutsu gift cards can use them before or after the transition, currently set for early April.

The seaward gaze will continue at Compass Run, with a regional Southern theme that zigzags across the southeastern United States for inspiration, from the barbecued shrimp at Pascal’s Manale in New Orleans, to Carolina for Low Country seafood boils, to Cajun grocery stores for boudin, pork-and-rice sausage.

Airlifted seafood will still be present, as fried seafood platters and seafood towers. Expect New Orleans classics like crab-stuffed flounder, and seared redfish with crawfish, plus various “austere crudos and ceviches,” the couple said.

For dessert, expect “decadent” Southern sweets, such as bourbon pecan chocolate balls, seasonal fruit buckles and “old school bananas foster.”