DiTondo launching dinner service next week

The much-appreciated downtown Italian restaurant DiTondo will start serving dinner Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Support Local Journalism
The restaurant, 370 Seneca St., features a seasonal menu of dishes from Fabio Consonni and Rita DiTondo in sun-washed surroundings. It was lunch only from Oct. 26, 2021, the day it opened, but even then Buffalonians enjoyed the sort of dishes that reminded them of Italy: Calabrian swordfish rolls, farro salads, sardines agrodolce and a remarkable tiramisu.
Just shy of a year later, the broader dinner menu that customers have long lobbied for has arrived. Reservations open Wednesday through Resy or ditondo1904.com. The schedule is Wednesday through Saturday.
People are also reading…
Considering the built-up hunger for DiTondo dinner, it’s not implausible it could be booked through New Year’s by Halloween.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.