Dining Out For Life returns Tuesday at more than 50 WNY restaurants

More than 50 restaurants across the region will donate a percentage of their sales on Tuesday and other days next week as part of Dining Out For Life, largest annual HIV-related fundraiser in Western New York.

Proceeds will go to Evergreen Health, which specializes in HIV and hepatitis C testing, treatment and care, as well as drug user services.

Now in its 20th year, Dining Out has raised more than $1.25 million, said Rob Baird, director of advancement at Evergreen Health Foundation.

“Through this partnership, we're able to help raise awareness and raise donations for services including HIV testing, care and treatment, while combating harmful HIV-related stigma,” Baird said.

On food and drink purchases, 25% or more will go to Evergreen Health to treat HIV, a chronic health condition that an estimated 3,400 people live with in the region. For the seventh straight year, KeyBank will match up to $12,000 donated.

Those who make an extra donation to support Evergreen's HIV services will be entered in a raffle for prizes that include two round trip tickets on JetBlue, an iPad Pro and a $500 whiskey basket from Finger Lakes Distilling.

See a full list of participating restaurants at diningoutforlife.com/wny.