BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

June 28, 2023

Hire chef for the night from Curate Kitchen

As business development director for Delaware North, Jody Battaglia spent years finding topflight chefs in cities across America.

Along the way, she got to know a whole posse of knives for hire, and some became friends. During the pandemic, many professional kitchen cooks turned to private dinner engagements to pay their bills.

When restaurants reopened, most dropped the outside work. Chefs loved feeding people intimately, and getting to absorb customer reactions at close range. They loved coming in, doing the job, and going home paid. What they couldn’t handle was the time it took to line up gigs.

Seeing an opening, Battaglia came up with Curate Kitchen. Chef-seekers browse a lineup of culinary characters, and demonstrate interest via email. Curate handles most of the details of private dining arrangements, so the chef only has to show up and cook.

Now the unpaid but necessary parts of private cheffing, starting with separating the serious from people who really just want to chat, are Battaglia’s business. She answers all the attendant questions that someone might have, once they book a stranger to show up and cook in their house.

Curate chefs update sample menus quarterly to give tire-kickers an idea of what can happen, Battaglia said.

Curate’s roster will be expanding, but local talents include:

* Smita Chutke, the Indian cuisine expert and spice marketer, whose self-started career has already led to TV contestantship.

* Shana Maldonado, who started her Built Without Guilt healthier meals business at 27 Chandler St. three years ago.

* Lloyd Ligao, who runs Pinoy Boi, Buffalo’s only Filipino food counter at Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St.

* Brent and Caitlin Esposito, who opened Espo’s Catering, 365 Somerville Ave., Tonawanda.

* Diego Castillo, a Colombian chef, who has launched Breva Kitchen and held pop-ups at Massachusetts Avenue Project.

The sort of affairs Curate handles start at about $300 for a party of two. Check out curate.kitchen for more information.

UPCOMING REVIEWS

Nellai Banana Leaf: Dosa, savory crepes with dipping sauces, are central to the South Indian menu at this meek-looking Transitown Plaza place, along with appam, coconut-rice pancakes, and vadai, lentil doughnuts. There are some tongue-twisters among dish names, for sure, but when you've had the eggplant braised in tamarind-garlic gravy once, "ennai kathirikkai" rolls off the tongue. Read 2019 review

Manito Taco Shop: Manito Gonzalez is from Monterrey, but never served tacos for a living before he came to Lockport. He launched Manito Taco Shop in a food truck that only had the griddle for heat. His growing legion of fans kept eating their loaded carne asada fries in the cars, until Gonzalez was able to rehab a Wrights Corners building into a family restaurant that draws from miles around. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Healing Grounds: At 220 Grant St., the building that last held Sweetness 7 Cafe has turned over a new leaf after being dark for years.

The Healing Grounds Co-op offers a coffee bar and cacao, breakfast sandwiches and lots of space for laptoppers to hole up. It's a worker-owned cooperative and community space, hosting a lineup of events including open mic nights, Intuitive Paint Night, and more. Cafe hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Phone: 716-291-6550. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Crenshaw's Chicken & Waffles: Takeout waffle specialist Gregory Crenshaw and his wife, DiJonna Crenshaw, are taking their business at 37 Chandler St. up a level, by heading downstairs.

The Seneca Vocational High School graduate's operation currently shares kitchen space on the second floor of the rehabbed former industrial building.

Across the connecting bridge and one floor down, Southern Junction plans to vacate its kitchen space, to move to permanent digs at 367 Connecticut St.

That gave the Crenshaws a relatively low-impact way to expand their business. They hope to open there in July.

Expect the same menu, with red velvet waffles and fried chicken and fish as a mainstay. There's also seasonal waffles like sweet potato and pumpkin spice, scrambled eggs, and pasta salads.

See the menu at crenshawschickenandwaffles.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-220-5752.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Are there any Chinese restaurants in the area that do not use MSG in any of their dishes?

- Barbara S., via email

A: The short answer is: no.

But the long answer might help you lose your fear of MSG.

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) occurs naturally in cheese, tomatoes, and other stuff people eat without worrying about MSG.

Chinese-American food got a bad rap in the 1970’s when people speculated that MSG, sometimes used like salt as a seasoning, was linked to headaches or queasiness.

The FDA has gotten so many questions about MSG that it published answers to frequently asked questions. You can read it here.

In brief, after being thoroughly studied by various scientists, MSG has been cleared.

“FDA considers the addition of MSG to foods to be 'generally recognized as safe' (GRAS). Although many people identify themselves as sensitive to MSG, in studies with such individuals given MSG or a placebo, scientists have not been able to consistently trigger reactions.”

So as far as science goes, you’re all set. If going to Chinese restaurants makes you feel poorly, I’d be happy to direct you to some that I’ve tested most thoroughly.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.