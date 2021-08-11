Complete 42 North Brewing Adventure Guide park visits, get a free beer

East Aurora brewery 42 North has released an adventure guide designed to encourage those who live in or visit the region to explore its parks.

“We’re having a great reception to the Adventure Guide so far,” managing partner John Cimperman said. “Folks are coming in the brewery with the completed checklist. At the brewery, we are very tied to the outdoors and really want to build awareness of the great assets of our region ... especially on the 42nd Parallel.”

The pocket-sized guide includes a legend for activities at each park, distance from the brewery, short description and hiking tips. Those with a smartphone can also use the QR code on each page for a trail map on outsidechronicles.com.

Those who complete the park checklist on the back page receive a free beer at the brewery. The guide is available at 42 North and Mud Sweat & Gears in East Aurora, Campus Wheelworks in Buffalo and Gear For Adventure in Hamburg.

