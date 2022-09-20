Cider Week gives adult apple product fans a bushel of choices

In the orchards lining the slopes facing Lake Ontario, the apples are hanging fat and heavy, ready to be picked.

Cherry Bank Farm in Sanborn started selling gallons of its fresh-as-a-bite cider Sept. 15, marking the start of the sweet season. Folks who like its aged, alcoholic cousin – once the best-selling beverage in America – will have their sweet season start Sept. 29.

Through Oct. 9, as part of the New York State Cider Association’s Cider Week, Western New York’s hard cider lovers will have a rare chance to experience a cornucopia of ciders, meet some of the makers and tour the living museum of more than 350 varieties of apples in a Lyndonville orchard, ready to power cider with their pucker power. On Oct. 9, Chef Lionel Heydel will offer a four-course menu at Harvest, in the Bent Opera House, informed with cider and apples, a bargain at $55.

Clarksburg Cider Co. in Lancaster will host the biggest collections of ciders, ciderheads and cidermakers at its Oct. 1 Cider Fest. The cidery, at 4493 Walden Ave., opened in 2019.

From 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1, a $15 ticket gets you a chance to try more than 25 ciders. There’ll be lawn games set up, if you’re interested in hanging out, and live music. There will be cidermakers there, too.

Here’s more Cider Week events at local venues:

Sept. 30: Tap takeover at Mile 303, 416 Main St., Medina. Expect tacos from Maizal Mexican Kitchen chef-owner Leo Rosario, five ciders on tap and cider cocktails all night. Bar opens 5 p.m., tacos begin at 9 p.m.

Oct. 1 and 8: Orchard tour and cider tasting with award-winning apple grower Darrel Oakes, the brain behind LynOaken Farms' living library of apples, more than 350 varieties strong, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets, $14, include a glass of cider and a peck (half-bushel) of apples. Visit oakeswinery.com for tickets. LynOaken Farms, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery and Steampunk Cidery, 10609 Ridge Road, Medina.

You can also check out new cider releases, including single cultivar ciders, Eloquince – the cider with a hint of Niagara County quince – and more specials at the Medina cidery.

Oct. 8: Tap takeover at Pressure Drop Brewing Co., 1672 Elmwood Ave. Sample a wide selection of unique ciders from 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 9: Cider dinner at the Harvest Restaurant at Bent's Opera House, 444 Main St. Medina. Four-course meal, including cider-braised chicken with spaetzle and classic French tarte tatin, $55 including tax and tip, making this an inexpensive way to explore Niagara County's fine dining leader. To reserve your spot, visit harvestatbent.com.

Also, get cider cocktails at the Shirt Factory, 115 W. Center St., Medina. 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.