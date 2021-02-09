Buffalo's dim sum guide: Dumplings are just the beginning

It started, like so many food stories do, with a hungry reader’s question: Where can I get dim sum in Buffalo?

This is one of those Buffalo food questions that strains my skills of diplomacy. The truth is, Buffalo does not have one of the full-scale dim sum parlors that visitors to Chinatowns elsewhere may have experienced. These small dishes go beyond the basic dumplings found at every Chinese restaurant, and form their own class of cuisine.

To get the full experience, and the widest array of dim sum, you would have to go to Toronto, but that’s not really an option at the moment.

Also, to get this perennial query out of the way: There are no xiao long bao, Shanghaiese soup dumplings, in town. Frozen versions are available, along with a cornucopia of other frozen dumpling flavors at Asia Food Market, the vast Asian supermarket at 2055 Niagara Falls Blvd., and Ni Hoowa, the smaller one at 3173 Sheridan Drive, in Amherst.

The good news is we do have dim sum worth eating around here. Here’s what you can find, and where you can find it:

Wok & Roll