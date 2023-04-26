BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

April 26, 2023

Farm Shop has new leader

A decade ago, Patrick Lango opened the Farm Shop across Ashland Avenue from The Place, in the heart of the Elmwood Village.

Lango’s goal was to establish a beachhead for hand-crafted food and other products made by people looking to make a living from their craft. At 221B Lexington Ave. (entrance on Ashland), White Cow Dairy, Lango’s family farm, offered premium yogurts in flavors like Turkish coffee, but most of the shop’s displays are dedicated to the work of others.

Eggs, bread and other baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, pasture-raised meats, and more have found an audience of steady regulars who fit the Farm Shop’s Thursday through Saturday hours into their weekly shopping routine. Over the years, the little store helped operations like Colleen Stillwell’s Butter Block bakery get big.

Now Lango has turned the store and its curation efforts over to Kelcey Gurtler, who preaches the same gospel, turning customers on to the benefits of tuning in to their neighbors’ handiwork.

Gurtler, who graduated from Orchard Park High School in 2005, arrived well-versed in farm-to-table realities after a career in restaurant work and goat herding, the latter at Ordinary Farmstead in East Aurora.

“I like to tell people that my talent lies in being a hype woman for everything local,” she said. “They make my job easy, because I’m easily excited by incredibly talented local makers.”

Step inside to learn about hardworking folks like Bekah Myers, and buy forest-raised pork from her Chestnut Hill Farm, outside of Orchard Park. Or Erin and Steve Blabac, of Root Down Farm in Clarence Center, whose organic vegetables sell out swiftly.

Emily Savage, whose journey from pastry chef to whole food activist began in 2016, has found an audience with her Savage Wheat Project line of no-refined-sugar-or-oil ancient grains baking at the Farm Store. Eggs from Amy Barkley’s Snowy Brook Farms in East Concord sell out every weekend.

Gurtler has a whole shop of people whose work you should meet. At the Farm Shop, you pay for the food, and get pathways to community thrown in for free.

Learn more at buffalofarmshop.com. Hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Read 2008 Lango story here

REVIEWS

Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant: As a student of the restaurant business, one post-pandemic eureka was the crucial role worker treatment plays in making a restaurant great. At Ilio DiPaolo’s, the crew handled our complications and nonsense like friends who happened to drop by on a whim, and the heartfelt family-friendly dining made it a night to remember. Even the tripe found new fans. Read more

Next, Pizza Plant Transit Road: In my 35th year as a Pizza Plant customer, I come to praise the distinct pleasures of a properly made Pod, the simple genius of the stuffed crust chicken souvlaki pizza as one of the signal standing-ovation innovations in Buffalo pizza history. The Syracuse boys made a name for themselves with pizza, craft beer and a vegetarian-vegan menu that introduced Buffalo to soy cheese pizza, thanks to the strictly vegetarian hunger of Linda Syracuse, wife of co-owner Bob Syracuse.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Wayland Brewery: The Orchard Park restaurant and brewery from the Grange Community Kitchen folks opens to the public on April 30.

Good luck getting parking at 3740 N. Buffalo St. for one of the most-anticipated restaurant and hospitality efforts in Western New York. Thrill vicariously through the Internet at waylandbrewing.com. Read more

Downtown Bazaar: Downtown Bazaar is open for dine-in, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Now Theater District lunching blues, pre-theater fueling and all-around cravings have a new solution: 617 Main St. Lotus flower cookies at Pattaya Street Food, pork sisig at Pinoi Boy Filipino, doro wat at Abyssinia Ethiopian, beef sambusa pastries at Nile River South Sudanese, and craft shopping await explorers. The bar, awaiting state liquor license approval, may open next month.

Ramon's Pizza Heaven: The pizzeria at 3289 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, alerted its customers on April 23 that they should use any gift certificates by April 30. "We will inform you when we are open at our new location," its Facebook post said. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: I saw that Taisho Bistro on Hertel Avenue was advertising "beef on weck sushi" just like the SeaBar original I miss so much. Have you tried it yet?

- Adam D., via DM

A: Nope, and I won’t.

Before I get on my high horse, an observation.

Duplicating other restaurants’ famous dishes is fair game in the restaurant world. Chef’s, Billy Ogden’s, and more recently Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs have all inspired competing versions of signature work. One Greek short-order genius, whose name has been lost to history, invented the Texas hot.

But the Step Out Buffalo video promoting this alleged SeaBar-style roll clearly shows, in living color, strips of desiccated beef at its core.

The beef on weck roll was invented in 2003 by Mike Andrzejewski and sous Ed O’Donnell, at Tsunami, a SeaBar forerunner. Its core is lightly seared rare tenderloin of beef.

Further indignities are heaped upon the Taisho offering that further distance it from canon.

As I’m running out of runway, I yield the floor to Mike Andrzejewski.

“Believe me, I know it doesn't really qualify as a true culinary classic, in terms of haute cuisine,” the chef said. “It's not beef Wellington, or lobster thermidor. But it's ours.

“I'm more than a little disturbed that an advertising agency and another restaurant is invoking the SeaBar name in a cheap money grab.”

One upside: an entry in my column to-do list, an open letter to restaurateurs.

“How not to get a restaurant critic's attention.”

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.