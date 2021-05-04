Buffalo Without Borders cocktails add to international cuisine fundraiser

Cocktail artists have added to the impact of the International Institute of Buffalo's annual Buffalo Without Borders culinary fundraiser by designing original cocktails to accompany the four nights of immigrant cuisine. We will highlight those cocktails here.

Tickets for the takeout cuisine fundraiser are available through iibuffalo.org. Regular tickets for a to-go meal for two are $75. Each dinner comes with additional snacks and a cultural information and activity packet that includes a musical playlist, a craft and background about the culture.

. . .

Garam Ramos, by Tony Rials, Waxlight Bar a Vin

(Featured today with Bangladeshi cuisine.)

"Seeing how important rice, tea and spices are to their cuisine, we did our best to incorporate these and to play off the garam spices in the accompanying food," Rials said. "Bangladesh also seems to love milk-based drinks, even at night. Here's a riff on Ramos Gin Fizz with all those ingredients."