Buffalo Beer Geeks host first Beer Week with 12 days of events

The Buffalo Beer Geeks, a local Facebook group of craft beer enthusiasts, is presenting its first Buffalo Beer Geek Beer Week with 12 days of tap takeovers, tastings, symposiums, talks, bottle shares and more at local bottle shops and beer bars. The inaugural event runs from Sept. 7 to 18.

The event, planned in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Buffalo Beer Geeks, drew inspiration from the former Buffalo Beer Week.

8 game-day local craft brews for the new Bills season Here is a fresh set of Bills-themed beers and ciders to load up on for the start of the new season.

"For years, I looked forward to the booklet coming out each year with all the events," Joe Yager of Buffalo Beer Geeks said. "Unfortunately, it faded away. But I’ve always wanted to try and bring back that excitement for beer geeks like myself. After discussions of running events at local bottle shops, and with the Buffalo Beer Geeks 10th Anniversary this year, along with the need for some unique and fun events with the old spirit of Beer Week, we decided on 12 days of tap takeovers, tastings and some really cool events I’ve never seen done, all being hosted by our wonderful local beer shops and beer bars. We hope to see not only plenty of Buffalo Beer Geeks at these events, but non-members, also.”

Things start at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Bottle Rocket’s Annual Kickoff Bills Bash at Bottle Rocket Beer Reserve (2182 Seneca St.), which features local Buffalo Bills themed beers, food and more. On Sept. 8, watch the Bills open the 2022-23 season against the Los Angeles Rams from your favorite watering hole. Post yourself drinking a local Bills-themed beer in a special Bills roll call on the Beer Geeks Facebook page and be entered to win a prize.

"It's the 10th year anniversary of the Buffalo Beer Geeks, and we discussed doing something more significant than a one-off event,” Paul Marko of Buffalo Beer Geeks said. “Plus, with there being so many great bottle shops in the area, we felt that the retailers needed some love from us. There are dozens of events/festivals for our brewery friends to shine, so we decided to shift the focus a bit."

9 Bills Mafia-approved brews to help celebrate the start of training camp "While it’s anyone guess as to how this season will play out, chances are we’re all going to need a drink at some point over the next few months," writes Brian Campbell.

There is added incentive to attend numerous events during Beer Week – in addition to all of that great craft beer, that is. For every event you attend (besides the Thursday night Bills kickoff game), you’ll receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a custom Buffalo Beer Geeks light up sign from Buffalo Brew Fab.

Here is a rundown of some of the other events. Separate tickets are required for some. Learn more at Buffalo Beer Geeks.

Sept. 9: Randall Night at Aurora Brew Works (191 Main St., East Aurora), where you can infuse your favorite adjunct into any of ABW’s beers.

Sept. 10: A Bullfinch Brewery tap takeover at Murphy Brown’s Craft Beer Emporium (9500 Main St., Clarence).

Sept. 11: What’s My Hop? starts at noon at Pizza Plant Transit (7770 Transit Road), featuring two different flights of five single hopped beers.

Sept. 12: Brewed and Bottled (444 Center St., Lewiston) will host an Ask Me Anything event with Karl from Pressure Drop, Drew from Brazen Brewing, Josh from West Shore and Nick from Resurgence, where the brewers will answer questions from the audience.

Sept. 13: Frequentem Brewing of Canandaigua will host a tap takeover at Nickel City Brewz (5175 Broadway, Depew).

Sept. 14: A Dre Fonteinen Bottle party at Moor Room (1535 Hertel Ave., private ticketed event).

Sept. 15: Mini Shelton Fest/Buffalo Beer Geeks 10th Anniversary Party at Coles (1104 Elmwood Ave., private ticketed event).

Sept. 16: Mister Goodbar (1110 Elmwood Ave.) will host a KCBC takeover.

Sept. 17: The Beer Keep’s First Anniversary Party is Sept. 17.

Sept. 18: Buffalo Beer Geeks Beer Week closes out at Magic Bear Beer Cellar (799 Seneca St.) with a Fridge Clear Swap Meet bottle share (private ticketed event).