Buffalo beer experts predict CBD-infused beer, clean brews and more hopped ciders

As we move further into 2022, it's time to wax poetic and pontificate on what the year holds for craft beer, cider and meads. Will IPAs and fruited sours continue to dominate the market? Or, as so many predict year in and year out, will it finally be the year that lagers and pilsners get the spotlight? And what about seltzers? They aren’t going away anytime soon.
Just as the local beer scene is set to become bigger than it ever has in 2022 with the planned opening of more than a dozen breweries and taprooms, I have expanded the scope of this prediction article to include industry insider thoughts on not only craft beer, but also craft beer packaging and marketing, cider and mead.
Our panel of local experts answers all of these questions and more.
Joe Marshall, co-owner, head brewer of Lilly Belle Meads and TIL Brewing. “Looking at 2022 in terms of trends is twofold for me, as a meadery and brewery owner there are points where they intertwine and also go in very different directions.
"In terms of mead, the session strength (4%-6%) are here to stay and will dominate the market for mead sales. There will always be a need and a good demand for standard strength (10%-14%), but the availability of highly flavorful mead you can drink a few of and that are light, carbonated and refreshing makes mead more approachable and a beverage that can be enjoyed daily rather than saved for a special occasion.
"In terms of mead and beer, I see those developing more and more in two areas, that being flavor and ingredients. Beers and meads in traditional styles will always have a (welcome) place on draft boards and store shelves, but the innovations in styles have led to consumers appreciating new and exciting flavor profiles and craft beverage producers are getting better and better at answering the call. Whether it be fruit, spice, new hop varieties, brewing techniques, barrel aging or a combination; things will only get more interesting. That said, the philosophy of 'Everything old is new again' will play a part this year as well. Look for continued innovative takes on classic styles as well.”
Matt Gordon, head brewer, 12 Gates Brewing. “I don't think we'll see anything new or different than what we have these past three years. Hazy's, fruited sours and occasional lagers, pilsners and kolschs – this is what the people want and it's what they'll get until they tell us otherwise. A new trend that I am personally excited about are the Bills contending for a Super Bowl every year."
Multiple people, Ellicottville Brewing Company.
Paul Martin, sales director: “2022 will bring new innovation to craft beer with sours continuing to grow alongside IPA. Kolsch's will continue their upward trend. I also expect a lot of brewers to continue to do some experimenting with CBD infusions pending New York State regulations, maybe even THC infusions."
Mike Lantinen, sales and marketing: “I also foresee healthy, no additives beers to become popular. Sometimes with trends that become so wild and outlandish, the deviation back to the mean can be very polarizing. Simple clean beers with limited sugar and additives that's refreshing and delicious. I would say CBD/THC-infused beers and something similar to what Genesee just released, healthy-ish clean beers. Maybe some sour variety packs, too?”
Sara Corsi, marketing director: “From a graphics and packaging perspective, psychedelic style art, plastered sticker slap-on effects and very bright and vivid neon colors (hot pink, neon yellows and greens) are all visual trends we can probably expect to see in 2022.”
Eddie Graves, head brewer, Clarksburg Cider. “I feel as more people from the beer industry are transitioning over to cider, we are seeing more and more beer-type trends in the cider industry. I think we are going to have an explosion of hopped ciders as more cider drinkers discover that hops aren’t always bitter, but floral and fruity. I think we will see NEIPA’s in the cider industry soon – New England India pressed apple, pillowy hoppy ciders with lactose. But honestly, cider can benefit from some lactose. Help boost some mouthfeel and bring body to something that is rather bodiless, and I also foresee some slushy style ciders.”
Jason Crossett, head brewer, New York Beer Project: “This year, I expect lagers to continue to trend upward as we've been seeing. These beers are crisp, flavorful and refreshing and are appreciated by a wide demographic. IPAs will continue to reign over all other beers as brewers continue to experiment with new hop varieties and yeast strains like Omega's Cosmic Punch. Maybe we'll see more brewers making black IPAs. I can only hope. Lastly, I think we'll see more barrel-aged beer releases and not necessarily just high ABV versions, but beers with moderate alcohol content and across different styles. At New York Beer Project, we're planning on a few these for this year.”