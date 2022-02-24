Buffalo beer experts predict CBD-infused beer, clean brews and more hopped ciders

As we move further into 2022, it's time to wax poetic and pontificate on what the year holds for craft beer, cider and meads. Will IPAs and fruited sours continue to dominate the market? Or, as so many predict year in and year out, will it finally be the year that lagers and pilsners get the spotlight? And what about seltzers? They aren’t going away anytime soon.

Just as the local beer scene is set to become bigger than it ever has in 2022 with the planned opening of more than a dozen breweries and taprooms, I have expanded the scope of this prediction article to include industry insider thoughts on not only craft beer, but also craft beer packaging and marketing, cider and mead.

Our panel of local experts answers all of these questions and more.

Joe Marshall, co-owner, head brewer of Lilly Belle Meads and TIL Brewing. “Looking at 2022 in terms of trends is twofold for me, as a meadery and brewery owner there are points where they intertwine and also go in very different directions.