You won't need to travel far to find a new bar to visit this summer.

Several Buffalo-area bars have opened since fall, and each one boasts its own reason to visit, whether it’s an interesting dish to sample, event to attend or new beverage to sip.

And there’s more to come. Keep an eye out for more bars, from Hamburg’s Black Smoke Bourbon Bar to the Downtown Bazaar’s Lulu’s Pub, opening this summer.

431 Elmwood Ave. (716-551-0202, facebook.com/BuffaloKitchenClub)

Since Shawn and Raelean McGee opened the bar and restaurant in October, Buffalo Kitchen Club has become a popular gathering space for holiday celebrations and karaoke lovers, as well as for lunch, dinner and brunch. Menu highlights include New Orleans-inspired shrimp and grits, fried lobster and Friday fish fries. The bartenders mix craft cocktails and martinis. They regularly host karaoke and public parties, which are well-attended, so buy tickets ahead of time, if available, or call to make a reservation.

49 E. Main St., Springville (716-794-3098, facebook.com/49ft.themullet)

Behind the business in the front (49 Coffee House & Eatery), you’ll find a party in the back. Kevin and Lindsay Buncy opened a cocktail bar behind their coffee shop in the fall, where they serve craft cocktails, beer and wine, and host live music and small events. The decor is comfortable, with plush seating and ambient lighting. Try a classic cocktail, like the Moscow Mullet (the bar’s take on a Moscow Mule), or order one of the rotating specials, called “New Kid On The Rocks.” Sober up with a flatbread or charcuterie board.

1250 Niagara St., Suite 400 (716-322–1033, twinpetrels.com)

At Twin Petrels Seltzer Co., seltzer isn’t just another option at the end of a long beer list; it’s the main event. The summer menu features seven alcoholic seltzers to sample, including the “plain” and “crisp” seltzer called “Could You Be Any More … Basic,” a champagne-like seltzer and a black tea-based seltzer (which you should try with citrus). Then there’s the cocktail list: 10 cocktails, many of them recognizable as staples on any craft cocktail list, but nearly all of them including one of the bar’s seltzers. Twin Petrels is one of the rare places in the country brewing its own seltzer, according to News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. And if you’re hungry, the kitchen has plenty of options, from charcuterie and pretzels to salads, sandwiches and pizza.

237 Main St. (716-503-1001, vault237buffalo.com)

Drink within the walls of a former bank at Vault @ 237, a Prohibition-themed bar and restaurant in downtown Buffalo. Located in the former Marine National Bank of Buffalo, in a historic building built more than 100 years ago, Vault @ 237 renovated and occupies the bank’s trust department. Nods to the building’s origins are celebrated, such as a large vault that has become a popular photo op. The restaurant has a robust lunch and dinner menu, but you can also visit only for the bar, which whips up period cocktails in a chic, modern setting that pays homage to the Roaring 20s.

3740 N Buffalo St., Orchard Park (716-740-8457, waylandbrewing.com)

Orchard Park’s new brewery, Wayland Brewing, is a regional attraction for its large beer garden, stylish interior and diverse list of house-brewed beers (plus, bocce courts). There’s a beer for everyone, from a light, low-alcohol “table beer,” to an English pub ale with notes of marmalade and biscuits, to a high-alcohol, hazy double IPA. The lunch and dinner menu consist of seasonal items made with local ingredients, including chicken nuggets served with peanut salsa macha, and tacos and tortas. There are also numerous gluten-free and vegan options. Seating is first come, first served.