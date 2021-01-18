Brunch has a view of the future from the Terrace at Delaware Park

Remember Sunday brunch? It was never my favorite meal, being something of a slugabed, but I found myself pining for its relaxing ritual in the restaurant-scarce months. In my subconscious scale of how bad I missed things, it took on a bewilderingly high value, as befitting gems of artificial scarcity.
Buffalo seems impossibly urbane from the Terrace at Delaware Park on the second floor of the Marcy Casino overlooking Hoyt Lake. That's especially true when viewed over the rim of a Le Papillon Violet ($10), a refreshing tipple that starts with Tommyrotter gin perfumed with orange blossom water and finishes with a smack of lime.
With the dining rooms open again, you’ll have more seating choices, but I prefer the porch, oddly enough. Plastic windows and heating pillars have helped create a respectable dining experience on the historic porch. Feeling a chill? Scoot your chair a nudge closer to the heater, and voila: individualized temperature control.
Since every party seems to have at least one person who gets the chills, the chair next to the heater is an obvious choice. The food and drink before you will be the same, wherever you land.
If you’re feeling the January frost, my prescription is brunch broth. Chef Tony Vitello has such serious soup skills that when the Terrace had to close its dining room last year, takeout soup by the quart was popular enough to keep the kitchen going.
Brunch choices ($8) include creamy she-crab bisque, hearty, smoky split pea and ham and French onion. If you’re willing to go an extra $2, you can get a French onion experience that not only features sweet onions in beef broth and the crowd-pleasing bruleed cheese quilt, but a nicely charred ring of toast around the rim for dunking.
When owner Jason Davidson was in San Diego, he ate breakfast burritos pretty much every day. Back in Buffalo, the hankering hit hard enough that its deep-fried cousin, the breakfast chimichanga, has landed. Scrambled eggs, sausage, peppers, black beans and spicy tomato ranchero sauce go inside. Outside: sour cream, sliced fresh jalapeno, red bell pepper and home fries. Plus slightly chunky guacamole, which I do appreciate. Smooth is boring.
Steak and eggs ($21) was a go-big breakfast platter, perhaps the most lumberjack-appropriate plate on the menu. Beef tenderloin medallions were grilled and allowed to soak into garlic toast. Then a couple sunny-side up eggs climbed aboard, to be anointed with truffled aioli. With the beef cooked currently, surrounded by sautéed mushrooms, onions and home fries, it was the sort of dish that could soak up all of your attention.
Unless the brunch menu changes, it has little to offer vegans, though there is one vegetarian plate, and it’s a good one: the Mediterranean omelet ($14). Loaded with mushrooms, tomatoes and feta cheese, it’s a chlorophyll riot, with spinach, parsley and pesto, along with the usual home fries.
The light note was provided by a Caesar salad ($10) of chopped romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons and sliced grape tomatoes. Anchovy in the dressing would cross it off the vegetarian list, but it was a huge bright note in a sea of richness. Ordered with shrimp (add $6), it was pepped up with a vigorous application of black pepper and the squeeze of a grilled lemon.
Shrimp also arrives in the form of a formidable shrimp po’boy sandwich ($17). Jumbo crustaceans are tossed in seasoned flour, fried and stacked on a split crusty French loaf. Tomatoes, pickles and spicy mayonnaise complete the picture, for a two-handed breakfast worth reckoning with.
My favorite dish of the Terrace’s brunch featured shrimp, as well. Shrimp and grits ($16) is a soulful Lowcountry dish that is my definition of Southern comfort food. On a bed of stone-ground white corn grits – American polenta – fortified with aged cheddar cheese is the base layer. Then comes barbecued shrimp and red-eye sausage gravy.
A stir, a bite, a sip. Nature is healing.
The one quizzical moment I had was realizing there’s no sweet side to the menu, but that might have changed by the time you read this. Either way, please accept my invitation to get out of the house and have some good, clean fun.
Brunch is back, as sure a sign as anything these days that there is a normal to which we can return.
Restaurant review
The Terrace at Delaware Park
199 Lincoln Parkway
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday brunch is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prices: Brunch is $8-$21, dinner is $8-$26.
Atmosphere: scenic sociable hum
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: omelet, soup and salad minus croutons.
