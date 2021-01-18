Brunch has a view of the future from the Terrace at Delaware Park

Remember Sunday brunch? It was never my favorite meal, being something of a slugabed, but I found myself pining for its relaxing ritual in the restaurant-scarce months. In my subconscious scale of how bad I missed things, it took on a bewilderingly high value, as befitting gems of artificial scarcity.

Buffalo seems impossibly urbane from the Terrace at Delaware Park on the second floor of the Marcy Casino overlooking Hoyt Lake. That's especially true when viewed over the rim of a Le Papillon Violet ($10), a refreshing tipple that starts with Tommyrotter gin perfumed with orange blossom water and finishes with a smack of lime.

With the dining rooms open again, you’ll have more seating choices, but I prefer the porch, oddly enough. Plastic windows and heating pillars have helped create a respectable dining experience on the historic porch. Feeling a chill? Scoot your chair a nudge closer to the heater, and voila: individualized temperature control.

Since every party seems to have at least one person who gets the chills, the chair next to the heater is an obvious choice. The food and drink before you will be the same, wherever you land.