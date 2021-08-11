 Skip to main content
'Bomb cob' a big hit among flavors at the Erie County Fair
Bomb Cob

Following his trip to the Erie County Fair, Andrew Galarneau wrote, "The first time I saw a cob of corn vividly colored red, white, and blue, my first thought was respect for honoring the beloved Bomb Pop popsicle in maize." The bomb cob is served by Crafted Cob.

 Sharon Cantillon

Since the Erie County Fair was canceled last year, by the transitive laws of dieting, everyone lined up for its 181st edition gets double rations of completely gratuitous calories.

That’s my position, anyway – reinforced by spending the first few hours among the newly fired kitchens lining the midway.

“Aw man, I missed this,” said a man in a Kiss T-shirt eyeing the pot roast sundae at Joe’s Main Street Butcher Block.

His buddy pointed to the pilgrim sundae, Thanksgiving in a cup: turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

“I guess we’ll have to get both,” Kiss guy said.

Through Aug. 22, in Hamburg, a temporary village of cooks will be hustling hard to make hay while the sun shines. Here’s some of their work that caught my eye – and made for a meal that was better than fair.

. . .

Frozen peach lemonade

From: Jungle Juice Smoothies

Cost: $10 for a large

Frozen peach lemonade

Frozen peach lemonade from Jungle Juice Smoothies.

You don’t eat at the fair to save money. You do it to splurge, to treat yourself and others, or to celebrate making it back despite everything. So save your outrage at the price for another venue.

Fresh peaches, whirred up with ice, lemonade, and a splash of Sunny Delight while you wait, was a supremely refreshing sipper while the broiler heat radiated off the blacktop.

(Large refills are half-price, so you could get a brace for $7.50, if that makes it better.)

. . .

Wok-fried teriyaki noodles

From: Wok on the Wild Side

Cost: $12

Teriyaki noodles

Wok-fried teriyaki noodles from Wok on the Wild Side.

The “breath of the wok” blesses these noodles with a tinge of smoke, along with squash, broccoli, purple cabbage, and cubed chicken breast.

I asked for half the usual amount of teriyaki sauce, and it was still plenty sweet, but you could taste garlic and ginger first, as one should.

. . .

Pilgrim and pot roast sundaes

From: Joe’s Main Street Butcher Block

Cost: $13

Pot roast sundae

The pot roast sundae from Joe’s Main Street Butcher Block.

The Pilgrim’s legit roast turkey flavor – with some blessed skin chopped into the meat – is like Thanksgiving come early, only pasty stuffing short of fully satisfying.

But the Pot Roast Sundae stole my heart, rich gravy and silky beef, a big warm hug, even on a steamy day.

. . .

Souvlaki-style shrimp

From: Venus

Cost: $12

Souvlaki style shrimp on Greek salad

Souvlaki-style shrimp from Venus.

“Eating like an Egyptian” is the motto, and Venus’ Greek fries (tomato, onion, garlic mayonnaise, feta, Greek dressing) have their own following.

But the pinky-sized shrimp rolled in souvlaki spices and griddled adds a seafood dimension – and it can be enjoyed over Greek salad or rice.

. . .

The bomb cob

From: Crafted Cob

Cost: $6

Creative corn

From left, Mexican street corn, the bomb cob and peanut butter corn from Crafted Cob.

The first time I saw a cob of corn vividly colored red, white, and blue, my first thought was respect for honoring the beloved Bomb Pop popsicle in maize. My second thought was: Time to earn your money, designated eater. My trepidation was completely unfounded.

The blue is crushed Takis, Mexican rolled-tortilla chip snacks that are like Doritos for adults, seriously spicy. The white is cotija cheese, the red Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, all bound to the cob with mayonnaise, Mexican street corn style.

. . .

Deep-fried mac and cheese taco with pulled pork

From: Jim’s Deep Fried Tacos

Cost: $14

Deep fried mac and cheese taco

The deep-fried mac and cheese taco with pulled pork from Jim’s Deep Fried Tacos.

Having failed to locate my favorite once-a-year way to thumb my nose at mortality, deep fried garlic mashed potatoes on a stick, I sought another dish with the same vibe. Score!

Velveeta-ish mac, tender pork moistened with barbecue sauce, jazzed up with some Mexican-spiced corn, left me feeling like I’d properly marked another circle around the sun.

There are dozens of food stands at the Erie County Fair that can satisfy almost any taste. Here is a small sampling.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

