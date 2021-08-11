'Bomb cob' a big hit among flavors at the Erie County Fair

Since the Erie County Fair was canceled last year, by the transitive laws of dieting, everyone lined up for its 181st edition gets double rations of completely gratuitous calories.

That’s my position, anyway – reinforced by spending the first few hours among the newly fired kitchens lining the midway.

“Aw man, I missed this,” said a man in a Kiss T-shirt eyeing the pot roast sundae at Joe’s Main Street Butcher Block.

His buddy pointed to the pilgrim sundae, Thanksgiving in a cup: turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce.

“I guess we’ll have to get both,” Kiss guy said.

Through Aug. 22, in Hamburg, a temporary village of cooks will be hustling hard to make hay while the sun shines. Here’s some of their work that caught my eye – and made for a meal that was better than fair.

. . .

Frozen peach lemonade

From: Jungle Juice Smoothies

Cost: $10 for a large