Lawn games have been entertaining people for hundreds, maybe thousands, of years. The appeal is obvious. They are outdoors. The stakes are low (unless you are in a competitive league). And while learning how to play sports often involves a steep learning curve, it’s relatively easy to toss a bean bag… maybe not through a small hole, but still.

While darts, pool and foosball keep people occupied at bars year-round, other games beckon people outdoors in warm weather, where they can reveal their skills at cornhole or beach volleyball.

At these local bars, stoke your competitive spirit (and work on your tan) with outdoor activities and lawn games.

520 Seventh St.; communitybeerworks.com

On the front patio of Community Beer Works, play a round of cornhole while drinking one of the brewery’s popular beers, like the light Let’s Go Pils pilsner or The Whale, an award-winning brown ale. During special events, such as Bills tailgate parties, CBW breaks out the carnival game high striker, where you can test your skills at wielding a hammer.

Consumer's 225 Bar at Wilkeson Pointe

225 Fuhrmann Blvd.; buffalowaterfront.com

On the shores of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, Consumer’s 225 Bar is a place to grab a drink amidst the hustle and bustle of walkers, Rollerbladers, dogs and children enjoying the park. Grab a beer, wine, seltzer or kombucha from the bar (which is inside of a double-decker shipping container) and head to a nearby volleyball court or horseshoes game.

85 Silo City Row; duendesilo.city

On any given day beneath the hulking former grain silos, you will find Duende customers kicking around a soccer ball, attempting to score a goal into their friend’s net. Behind Duende’s outdoor bar, a couple of soccer nets frame a petite and impromptu field. Just don’t kick someone’s beer while attempting to score.

716 Swan St.; hydraulichearth.com

Aside from craft cocktails, craft beer and brick-oven pizza, Hydraulic Hearth offers two shuffleboard courts, available at the back of its spacious outdoor patio in the heart of Larkinville. The courts are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

715 Ridge Road, Lackawanna; icehousepubny.com

At Ice House Pub, enjoy a game of cornhole on the patio while drinking a craft beer from the bar’s large list or snacking on bar food. Expect to hear live music on Friday evenings. Warm up over fire pits during chilly evenings, in between games, of course.

The Parkside Lodge, 84 Parkside Ave.; resurgencebrewing.com

Resurgence’s second location, Resurgence in the Park, is a new option for enthusiasts of cornhole and craft beer. Opening in June, stop by for a game of cornhole on the lawn of the Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park (or join the weekly cornhole league, which continues every Wednesday through the end of August). Resurgence in the Park is also hosting acoustic music at 6 p.m. every Friday. It’s the unofficial soundtrack of cornhole.

359 Ganson St.; buffaloriverworks.com

At this point, Buffalo RiverWorks is more like a small amusement park than a bar with games. But if you are looking to play outside and enjoy an alcoholic drink, RiverWorks has plenty of both options. From rock climbing up a grain silo, to ziplining between the silos, to renting a paddleboard or kayak, to riding a Ferris wheel or other rides, RiverWorks is a destination for outdoor games and activities. Stop inside for a beer on the waterfront patio afterward to calm your nerves.

3740 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park; waylandbrewing.com

The new Wayland Brewing Co. includes bocce courts in its stylish beer garden. Flex your bocce talents under string lights with a local house brew in one hand and a bocce ball in the other. A bocce league dominates the courts on Monday evenings during the summer.