July 26, 2023

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

This Little Pig settles in Clarence Hollow

After 30 years in the restaurant business, Jeff and Mandy Cooke finally opened their own place, This Little Pig, in 2017.

The Cookes proved they could fly their own restaurant. This Little Pig’s barbecue, eclectic specials and kicked-up Americana served hundreds each night.

Making the restaurant serve its owners was another kettle of fish. After the Cookes’ accountant read their numbers and predicted they could retire at 70, they decided getting all the way in, and owning their own building, was the only way to go.

“If we kept going like this, leasing and running a business with these margins, we might never really get to retire,” he said.

At 10651 Main St., Clarence, formerly Cornerstone Bar & Grill, the Cookes are taking the long view, having bought the building as a bet on their future.

The new This Little Pig is an upgrade that starts with roomier dining rooms, built for the purpose, instead of generic commercial cubes.

The new place seats about 150, with a bar and three dining rooms on the first floor. There’s a private room for 20, but no outdoor seating yet.

The old place could sit only 10 taps, which should double in Clarence Hollow. It will still be a local-centric beer list, with a few commercial classics like Guinness, Cooke said.

Same menus. Still wheelchair accessible. The bar opens at 3 p.m., serving a limited food menu, with dinner proper starting at 5 p.m.

In the meantime, the Cookes' second-newest spot, Satellite BBQ in Alden, is serving an increasing number of people following the smoke signals to 13268 Broadway for racks of ribs, fried chicken sandwiches, family packs and all the fixins.

“So far, so good,” said Cooke. “We’re excited.”

Check out the menu at thislittlepigeats.com. Hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. Phone: 716-580-7872.

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

Family Thai Babcock Street: Begin your Burmese food explorations with tea leaf salad and coconut curry chicken noodle soup, or take your time with outstanding versions of Thai basics like pad thai and grilled beef salad. There’s sushi, too. Plenty of solid reasons to come see what the new neighbors at 150 Babcock St. have brought to Buffalo. Read review

Coming, Parivaar: Cross-cultural fusion rarely succeeds. All too often, it's because the menu ends up making promises the food doesn't deliver. Elmwood Village newcomer Priya Rathod, who opened her first restaurant in the Acropolis space, beats the jinx with a lineup of dishes that deliver vibrant Indian variety in Buffalo-style packages, which is to say, pizza, wings and subs. And it works. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Breakfast at ETS: After 48 years of serving lunch, dinner and late-night munchies to Elmwood Village denizens, Elmwood Taco & Subs is adding breakfast.

Now fresh-squeezed orange juice, breakfast sandwiches and coffee are joining the menu at 937 Elmwood Ave. from 7 to 11 a.m.

"There are limited places to enjoy a quick breakfast in our neighborhood and our customers kept asking for some breakfast options," said owner Jaclyn Kooshoian, daughter of founder Ron Lucchino.

Also newly offered: croissants, mini-churros and more. Customers can pick up breakfast through the only takeout window in the Elmwood Village, dine in or have it delivered, seven days a week.

Check out the menu at theets.com. Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday. Phone: 716-886-4953.

Back to basics in Lewiston: The Villa Coffee House, 469 Cayuga St., has ended its dinner experiment. One of Lewiston’s leading lunch and breakfast lineups is back full time, with Stephen Pusateri behind the stove as usual.

If that makes you sad, Pusateri is available to console you with a full stack of blueberry pancakes ($7), a housemade bagel or English muffin ($4) or the estimable breakfast enchilada ($10) of roast pork and cheddar in a corn tortilla with charred pepper sauce, fresh tomato salsa and a fried egg.

Check out the menu at thelewistonvilla.com. Hours: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday. Phone: 716-754-2660.

ASK THE CRITIC

More alert readers have chimed in on the hunt for frog legs.

Five pointed out that Danny Sheehan’s, 491 West Ave., Lockport, has offered breaded and fried frog legs ($32) as a standard entrée for years.

Another correspondent spotted frog legs in an all-you-can-eat setting at Friendly Chinese Buffet, 800 Harlem Road. There you can nibble them alongside another 50 dishes for $13.99 or less (depending on age) for lunch, $16.99 or less for dinner.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com.