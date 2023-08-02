BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 2, 2023

Community plus coffee back at Grant and Lafayette

For 12 years, Sweetness 7 served Grant Street with coffee and a breakfast-lunch menu that leaned vegetarian. The business also served as a community hub, encouraging groups to take shelter under its roof.

Last month, word went out that the community center with coffee was back.

The Healing Grounds Co-op, 218-220 Grant St., aims to offer food, drink, and a gathering place for its community. The café serves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, but the gatherings go all week.

“We have the café, and then we have our sanctuary space, a community space where we have events that centered around artistic expression, healing, and just connection between people,” said Dan White.

A career restaurant worker, last at Bacchus, White took over the space with Asman Ndayisabwa. Prish Moran, who took a chance on Grant Street in 2008 to create Sweetness 7, remains the landlord.

The co-op part in its name signals that it’s not an ordinary business. It’s a worker collective, with a pathway to ownership for employees, said White.

Breakfast sandwiches ($8) come with egg and cheese, plus kale and tempeh bacon. Ayurvedic pancakes with dates, cinnamon, bananas and blueberries ($6.50) are made with oat batter. The tempeh BLT ($7.50) comes on BreadHive sourdough.

An extensive array of coffees and teas are joined by cacao ($5.55) served hot or cold.

“We have like open mic nights every other Friday, and we have intuitive paint nights, a meditative, intuitive guided paint session. Then we have like support circles like people circles in men's and women's circles.”

The community space is also available for rent, to host workshops, or as an office, said White. To check out the workshops follow Healing Grounds Co-op’s Instagram at @thehealinggroundscoop.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Finally, Southern Junction: Ryan Fernandez, inventor of Texan-Keralan cuisine, opens his fully licensed restaurant to the public Aug. 3 in the former Black Sheep space on Connecticut Street.

At a weekend soft opening, Fernandez finally got to see the people his work pleased.

“It just feels great to put my brisket on a plate and get it to people five minutes later,” he said. “My whole crew, we’ve spent three years putting things into boxes and trying to make it nice, and hoping the box doesn’t get tipped.”

Note that the address of the building has changed to 365 Connecticut St., though customers will end up in the same place.

Southern Junction is a counter-service place, like the legendary Texas barbecue pits, so customers grab a tray and choose their own adventure. About 25 customers will fit there, 25 in the dining room, and 35 in the covered patio out back.

Standard meat offerings include beef brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and applewood-smoked chicken bathed in spiced coconut oil with curry leaves and caramelized onions. Sides include cardamom cornbread, white cheddar mac and cheese and smoked cauliflower stir-fried Manchurian style. Kolaches, the poofy semisweet rolls filled with savory and sweet fillings, are online.

Girlfriend and baker Lydia Herr designed the restaurant, and contributed paintings to its décor. Herr, Flat 12’s kitchen manager, will make Southern Junction’s white bread and Japanese milk bread rolls for sandwiches. Dessert will be arriving in coming weeks, starting with banana pudding and chocolate chip cookies before getting fancier.

The Sunday barbecue brunch lineup will include breakfast tacos, more kolaches and the return of the brisket biscuit.

There are no reservations at Southern Junction. “This is a barbecue joint,” Fernandez said.

Check out the menu at southernjunction716.com. Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. See Southern Junction's Instagram here

Mike A best hits: Mike Andrzejewski, now a line cook in Alabama, returns to Buffalo for a special event at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 and 22 at Misuta Chow's.

Chef-owner of the late SeaBar, Andrzejewski's Asian-inspired but Polish-American dishes, like beef on weck sushi, are yearned for by many former customers.

Chicken and waffle bites, miso caramel roll, sushi tacos, the moco loco that beat Bobby Flay, SeaBar popcorn, and more.

Tickets, $125 plus tax and tip, go on sale this weekend through Ticketleap.com, Andrzejewski said.

These tickets will sell out with Taylor Swiftness. Follow Andrzejewski on Instagram at @realmikea716 for the starting gun.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Galbani big cheese: Galbani ricotta and provolone, made on South Park Avenue, won gold and silver medals at the American Cheese Society’s 2023 contest.

A total of 370 medals were awarded in 120 categories, out of 1,454 entries. Its whole milk ricotta won gold, as did Galbani provolone. Galbani lactose-free ricotta and low-fat ricotta took silvers.

Galbani, a subsidiary of Lactalis, makes the biggest-selling ricotta in the United States, the company said in a release. All Galbani ricotta is made in Buffalo.

ASK THE CRITIC

Ribbit, darnit: One more frog leg sighting, at old favorite Bistro 93 in Akron. The menu calls them Jumpers and I scanned it too fast.

Fortunately, I have readers as backup.

