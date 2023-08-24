BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 23, 2023

Latest Langfelder-informed pizzeria planned for East Aurora

If Pizzeria Florian opens next year as planned at 650 Main St., Amanda Jones will finally get a pizzeria of her own. Then, East Aurora will become the latest beneficiary of the Langfelder effect.

Jay Langfelder started his dough vision quest at 18, as a Bocce’s dough boy. He became an acolyte of Arizona Neapolitan-style guru Jamie Culliton, then returned home.

In 2015, Langfelder launched his OG Woodfire truck, with Jones onboard since the first pie. Langfelder sold pizza, but he also served saucy smack.

“They call Buffalo a pizza town, but that’s only because there’s a lot of pizzerias,” he said in 2015. “A lot of them are doing the same old thing, buying dough and putting Redpack (canned tomato sauce) on it, and calling it pizza.”

Starting with Jay’s Artisan Pizzeria in Kenmore, Langfelder backed that smack up. Langfelder's “modern American Neapolitan,” drawing on best available ingredients and techniques from Italy and America, has blossomed in Buffalo, expanding its pizza culture.

Langfelder sold Jay’s to its first employee, Joe Powers. Powers, 25, has made pizza and brought home national and international honors for Jay’s the last two years. In West Seneca, Langfelder trained pizzaiolos in Detroit-style pizza baking that flourishes at Connor's Restaurant.

Now, Pizzeria Florian is coming to East Aurora. Jones, Langfelder’s partner in life and business, will be its chef-owner. They’re hoping for a spring 2024 opening. Jones is currently a pizzaiolo at Grange Community Kitchen until her shop is ready.

Florian is the patron saint of firefighters, so the wood-fired oven has an auxiliary protection system the fire marshal doesn’t have to approve.

Jones and Langfelder are aiming for a pizza unique in the area.

“A thinner crust, mix of New Haven and bar style, then a second type, a pan pizza style,” Jones said. “We’re trying to make the ultimate craveable pizza for ourselves and our customers.”

Jones and Langfelder were living in Savannah, Georgia, when Jones decided to make pizza her career. Returning to Buffalo made running a pizzeria financially possible, because of its pizza-of-the-week habits, she said.

In Savannah, her pizza couldn’t find its following.

“They just don’t have as strong a pizza culture down there,” she said. “Not as many people care about the food scene. We missed the sense of community focused on the love of food.” READ 2020 JAY'S ARTISAN REVIEW

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Nine and Night returns: Eleven months after fire closed West Side Bazaar, its Thai specialist Nine & Night returns on Monday, Aug. 28 – as a Buffalo State campus dining option.

Seven days a week, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Htay Naing's operation will take card or Bengal Bucks for pad Thai or shrimp pad see ew (both $10.99/$6.99), beef salad ($11.99), crab Rangoon (4/$4.99), and more. This should last the semester, so get it while it's hot. Read more

Lenox Grill closing: On Aug. 17, the basement bar and grill beneath the Lenox Hotel, 140 North St. announced that Aug. 31 would be its last day of service. Bottles of Korean BBQ wing sauce remain on sale.

EVENTS

Steampunk & ska in Medina: From a mid-orchard stage, New York City ska outfit Mephiskapheles headlines in Medina on Sept. 2.

A four-act live music bill is just one stream of energy at the 11th Steampunk Festival, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. at the LynOaken apple orchards, 10609 Ridge Road.

Besides 300 varieties of apple trees, other attractions include Slyboots Circus from Rochester, fire performers, belly dancers, and the Carnival Apocalypse sideshow.

Folks showing up in costume can win a prize for best outfit, with a case of Steampunk cider as the top award. Food trucks will sell food, including Pizza Amore, Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles, and Greenlief's on the Go. There will be Steampunk cider, of course, and more to quench thirsts.

Tickets, $30, are available through oakeswinery.com.

If you're just into apples, LynOaken's unparalleled diversity runs from Sept. 2-Nov. 5, with hard-to-find varieties like Ruby Frost, Arkansas Black, and Thomas Jefferson's favorite, the Esopus Spitzenburg.

ASK THE CRITIC

Mention of walleye fingers at Colony Seafood & Steakhouse last week brought important clarification, and perch tips.

Bill Hilts Jr., fish and game expert and Buffalo News columnist, provided crucial context.

“A restaurant can’t buy fish from a fisherman and sell it. Fishermen cannot sell game fish. Probably some health department stipulations in there, too. There are commercial fishermen in Lake Erie on the Canadian side and they sell walleye, perch and smelt, so there is that option.”

Bonus perch sightings sent by readers: At Hoak’s, 4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, fried lake perch appears seasonally ($18), but yellow pike ($18) is a standard.

At Bailey Seafood, 3316 Bailey Ave., University District’s beacon of crumb-fried seafood since 1985, online ordering through baileyseafood.com makes it simple to get your favorite filets fried to order, by the piece. Ocean perch: $4.59.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.