BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

March 8, 2023

Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. emerges

Twin Petrels Seltzery is a mouthful, all right.

Tell your friends to meet you at 1250 Niagara St. instead, if you want to avoid the tongue-twister jokes.

They’ll get there, to find that Twin Petrels is another flavor of rare mouthful. The house-brewed seltzers here are one of four places in the United States brewing seltzer, instead of adding grain alcohol to artificially flavored fizzy water.

In the airy, well-lit space where Resurgence Brewery got its start, light colors and greenery has created a serene oasis that doesn’t get noticeably noisy until brunch.

Plus alcoholic beverages that cut a new path in dry and fruity territory, without getting you snockered after a couple. One of the most popular of eight current flavors is Loma Aroma ($8), a dry delight that smacks of grapefruit, agave, lime and just enough jalapeno to stimulate your salivary glands. It weighs in at 5% alcohol.

Owners Katrina and Andrew Piechowicz, who opened the place this year, had two reasons for the name.

First, honoring the history of the space, once bustling with workers crafting Sterling boat engines. Those included a high-end model called the Petrel, making twin Petrels synonymous with classy marine hotrods in certain circles.

The second is because they have twin 4-year-olds.

Playing off the most-made joke about its moniker, appetizers include Twin Prezels ($7), Dopest Dough pretzel knots with Loma Aroma queso and housemade mustard. Skylar Pratt’s menu includes salads, sandwiches, pizzas.

At weekend brunch, choices include the Dopest Breakfast Sammy ($12), a Dopest Dough Hot Grandma bagel with scrambled or fried egg, choice of sharp cheddar or smoked Moody Blue cheese, arugula and sriracha mayonnaise, and banana pancakes ($12) with local maple syrup and fresh berries.

That queso is also available straight up ($10) with tortilla chips or toasted pita, or ladled over nachos ($12) with pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and red onions, and cilantro lime crema.

Brunch has been sold out recently, so reservations may be necessary if you would mind waiting for a table.

Visit on facebook.com/twinpetrels to check the menu. Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 4 p.m. to close Friday; 11 a.m. to close Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday, Tuesday. Phone: 716-322-1033.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Farewell Cafe Godot: "Vladimir: 'Shall we continue through May?'

Estragon: 'Yep.'

(They do not continue)

Still smiling and proud of all we accomplished. Grateful for all the love and support."

With the classiest closing notice in memory, Cafe Godot principals Kevin Thurston and Roy Bakos announced their unique vegan-leaning cafe at 388 Porter Ave. will close in about two months.

April 29 is the last day, so fair notice to well-wishers and gift card holders. Read more

Buffalo Fresh II in Riverside: Buffalo Fresh is opening a bigger second location, in Riverside at 284 Ontario St., a former Save-A-Lot.

Buffalo Fresh is known for offering hard-to-find ethnic food items such as green almonds, a spun pastry layered in cheese called kunafeh, and roasted green wheat called freekeh.

It's also known for catering to Buffalo's thriving immigrant populations – from places such as Bangladesh, Iraq and Syria – and domestic foodies alike. The Ontario store will have the same offerings and then some. The store has more room to offer expanded product lines, including new lines of Hispanic and Asian foods and products. Read Samantha Christmann's story here.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Tappo St. Joseph's Table: A St. Joseph's Day dinner at Tappo Restaurant, 338 Ellicott St., will raise funds for the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo.

The March 18 dinner menu includes traditional dishes for the feast especially dear to Sicilians, like pasta con sarde, baccala, or salted cod, simmered with with onions and black olives, and calamari salad.

There will be two seatings, at 5 and 7 p.m. Seats are $55 or $100 per couple. Read more

Chicagoland on Chandler: It's “Chicagoland” weekend at Barrel + Brine, as the city's fermenting factory sets its restaurant side to making with Italian beef sandwiches with giardinera and Chicago dogs with neon relish. The Chicago beef, best in Buffalo, is worth the schlep. Available noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is worth noting that Barrel + Brine also has a full bar, of which pickleback fans should avail themselves. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: My favorite fish fry place closed two years ago. What do you suggest for fish fries that will hit the spot for Lent?

- Ellen, Amherst, via email

A: I suggest you listen to the sage counsel of fish fry whisperer Dave Lyman, who runs the most consistent Buffalo-area fish fry review page on Facebook.

Here’s his 2023 Lenten list. Consistency, and quality sides, are “just as important as the fish to me,” he wrote. There’s even a map.

Buffalo

Sidelines

Swannie House

Gene McCarthy's

Northtowns

Brunner's, Amherst

Sawyer Creek, Wheatfield

Southtowns

Strikers, West Seneca

Sneakers, Blasdell

Connors, West Seneca

Wallenwein’s Hotel, East Aurora

Eastern suburbs

Jades, Depew

Bellevue Hotel, Cheektowaga

Frank’s Grille, Lancaster

French Pub, Cheektowaga

Boston Hotel, Lancaster

Margie’s Bar and Grill, Depew

Skoob’s Village Grille, Village of Lancaster

Polish Falcons, Depew

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.