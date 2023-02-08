BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Feb. 8, 2023

Parivaar creating Indian-Buffalo fusion for Elmwood

Priya Rathod wanted to offer her adopted hometown the Indian flavors she’d grown up with in forms every Buffalonian would recognize.

In the former Acropolis space at 708 Elmwood Ave., Parivaar Pub delivers a meatball sub based on coriander-laced kofta instead of the usual Italian-American meatballs, and chicken wings jeera style, crusted in garlic, cumin, and ginger, tossed with citrus, cilantro, and chiles.

Born in Leicester, England, Rathod grew up in Batavia, where her parents were in the hotel business, then ran a liquor store. She’s bringing her knowledge of Indian cuisine and liquor sales to a distinctly different Elmwood Village nightspot.

“Sometimes I'd cook for friends, and they’d be like, ‘Yeah, it's too spicy for me.’ Or they've tried Indian restaurants, but it's all the same menu, the buffet or takeout,” Rathod said. “I just wanted to change that up, and also have that full bar, cocktails that pair with our menu.”

The result is an Indian buffet dressed in Bills colors. Pizza, but topped with spiced ground lamb keema on ginger-garlic cream ($18.99). That meatball sub ($16.99) but with kofta instead, sauced with Kashmiri tomato-butter curry. Arancine ($12.99), made of basmati biryani instead of the usual arborio risotto, and creamy curry instead of marinara.

Bhartha bruschetta ($10.99), of roast eggplant with cilantro sauce, and crispy chickpea pizza ($15.99) continue the Indian custom of catering to vegetarians. An egg-centric Indian brunch is in the planning stages, Rathod said.

Check out the whole menu at parivaarpub.com. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday, Tuesday. Phone: 716-259-8028.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Dessert Deli done: “It is with both heavy and happy hearts that we announce our retirement,” its owners posted to Facebook on Jan. 20. Trish Mullaney operated the business for 36 years. The last day is Saturday. Hours for this final week: noon until sold out.

Hoagie Stop steps in: The 2285 Main St. restaurant that was last Crazy Good Eatz will become the fourth location of The Hoagie Stop, its owner announced. Look for a summertime opening.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Paczki and polka: Every son and daughter of Polonia will tell you that paczki, the beloved Polish jelly doughnuts, taste better set to polka.

Check out some of the finest, Feb. 16 at the Fat Tuesday pre-Lenten bacchanalia celebration hosted by the General Pulaski Association at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church Hall, 200 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga.

The event includes includes Western New York’s Best Paczki Contest, and music from the four-time-Grammy-nominated Polka Family. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the free event.

Cash for culinary students: Culinary students looking at Niagara Falls Culinary Institute or Erie Community College's culinary program might want to apply for the Taste of Buffalo scholarship.

Four recipients will get $1,000 toward room and board, books, or fees.

This year, sponsor Tops Supermarkets is directing one scholarship to a local student pursuing a degree in Culinary Arts or Culinary Arts Management, including programs such as Nutrition and Wellness, Holistic Nutrition, Food Entrepreneurship, Food Retail Operations, Restaurant Operations, Food Science, Dietetics, Food Stylist and Food Photography.

Get all the details, and the application, at tasteofbuffalo.com.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: My friends and I were talking about a cooking show and we decided we should get together to take a cooking class. We've taken ones at the Culinary Arts Center and other places, but were wondering if you could suggest any new options for something that's fun, not too hard, and a little different? We know how to make pie crust.

A: This is not a comprehensive survey, which I would undertake if there was more requests. But I do have one fresh option that I've considered taking, myself.

Tiny Thai owner Kae Baramee is a tremendously talented Thai chef, whose cooking can be experienced through her food truck and occasional pop-up presentations.

You can get a deeper draught of her talents by joining her Thai dumpling-making class Sundays at 27 Chandler St., the culinary incubator that also includes Waxlight Bar a Vin, Southern Junction, Logan's Bagels, and more notables, also holds the Tiny Thai kitchen and teaching space.

Learn how to make chor muang, "small, delicate works of art that are fun to make and delicious to eat. Originally served to Thai nobility, their vivid purple color comes from the butterfly pea blossom flower and they require care in shaping each one by hand."

The class is two to three hours long, includes snacks and beverage, and comes in vegan or chicken dumplings. Tickets are $55. Sign up at tinythai.biz.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.