BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Feb. 22, 2023

South Buffalo gets top Burmese-Thai outlet

In South Buffalo’s Valley neighborhood, not far from the Powerhouse development, there’s a new owner behind the polished wooden bar at 150 Babcock St.

The humble façade of the former Froggy’s Inn now hides one of Buffalo’s best Burmese-Thai restaurants, having opened a second location.

There, Esther Sein has begun offering curries, soups, noodle dishes, sushi, and more, with offerings drawing on Burmese, Thai, and Japanese cuisines.

Sein will be a familiar face to customers of the original Family Thai, open in Riverside, at 863 Tonawanda St., since 2018.

On Babcock Street, in a region dominated by corner pizzerias, Family Thai’s Babcock site is now the most accessible entry in the Burmese-Thai canon for Southtowns diners and culinary thrill-seekers.

There's lots of Thai dishes like pad Thai ($11.99), and an extensive sushi array, including a poke bowl ($12.99).

But here's your chance to also check out the signal dishes of Burmese cuisine, the home cooking of more than 4% of Buffalo’s residents.

Salad No. 3 ($8.99) is lapeth thoat, tea leaf salad. The Burmese national dish is an all-world vegan stunner composed of fermented tea leaves, shredded cabbage, diced tomato, fried garlic, and a riot of crunchy beans, seeds, and peanuts, in lime juice and garlic oil.

E23 coconut noodle soup ($9.99) also goes by owno kokswe. It's mildly curried coconut chicken broth with chunks of tender chicken, egg noodles, and a topknot of crunchy noodles. Mont hin khar ($9.99), a breakfast staple in Burma, is fish chowder with a wild assortment of accoutrement including sliced hardboiled eggs and crispy chickpeas -- plus more crispy noodles.

My Riverside favorite is here too: E29, fried fish noodle soup ($12.99), a Malaysian-Chinese dish offering gentle gingery chicken broth enriched with canned milk, seared fish, pickled mustard greens, tomatoes, and rice noodles.

Check out the menu at familythai-restaurant.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Wednesday. Closed Thursday. Phone: 716-322-1102.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Curd crisis: Kutter’s Cheese Factory Store, the retail outlet for the Corfu cheesemaker, is closing. The store remained open under its original name after the cheese plant was purchased by Yancey’s Fancy. The cheddar curds that shaped my childhood will now go into the great beyond.

Kutter's was founded in 1947, by German immigrant Leo Kutter, who at his factory in Corfu began making Swiss, brick, cheddar and Limburger cheeses. Leo's sons sold the factory to Yancey's in 1998.

The store, at 857 Main Road (Route 5), will close for good Friday. The everything-must-go sale is under way, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"When I was in high school, I had a little bit of a cheese problem. A bag of fresh Kutter’s Cheese Factory cheddar curds could not survive the night in our refrigerator, not even in the protective custody drawer." Read the rest of "Cheesy, but in a good way" from me in 2017 here.

Ravioli rest: Lebro’s, the Italian family restaurant at 330 Campbell Blvd., Getzville, has scheduled renovations, and will be closed for a month or so, said owner Carm Paolini.

Closing April 9, work will keep the restaurant's dining room closed to customers until its May 10 reopening. Paolini is embarking on a complete kitchen remodel, and construction of a bigger bar, making room for more bar tables. Both dining rooms are set to expand, as well. Regular catering orders will still go out, from another kitchen, Paolini said. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Any recommendations for a good doner kebab in Western New York? The classic kind sliced from a rotating spit.

-- Craig T., via email

A: Not really, no. I have tracked down and sampled the results of every rotating meat spit that I have identified in Western New York. It's my job, after all, but I will confess to hunting for anything resembling the sandwich I got in Jerusalem decades ago.

The reasons may include lack of mass volume needed to keep shaving meat off and selling it at a steady pace, and health department objections to selling customers meat that is raw on the unserved side.

I would welcome any news to the contrary, and make the trip to any identified purveyor short of As Evi, the wonderful Rochester Turkish establishment, or Hamilton, Ont.

What I do when the hankering gets especially fierce is go see Oded Rauvenpoor, the Israeli restaurateur who runs Falafel Bar. He gets it. And he has the next best thing: his chicken shawarma.

It's not cooked on a spit, but that's the last criticism I have of the dish, marinated chicken thighs grilled, sliced, served still juicy with all the fixins for a proper shawarma.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.