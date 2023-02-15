BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Feb. 15, 2023

Miller's Thumb Bakery brings artisanal bread craft to Tonawanda

In Minneapolis, Stephen Horton won honors for his work at Rustica before moving east with Jill Colella, his wife and business partner. Which was how the former location of the Kenmore Teachers Federal Credit Union became the most remarkable new bakery in Buffalo.

At 258 Highland Parkway, Tonawanda, Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café offers an array of bread, sweets and more fashioned painstakingly from flour milled onsite from Western New York grains.

For more than a decade, Horton has learned how to work with local wheat, milling it himself to fine-tune the details. In Tonawanda, Miller’s Thumb is still buying flour to make delicate laminated vienoisserie like croissants, but Horton expects to dial that in, too, within the year.

“Miller’s thumb” is a term for the technique of judging flour’s grain and moisture by rubbing it in an experienced palm. As a bakery, it aims to be more than a dollars-and-cents-driven business, but an educational connection to the city’s history. “For us, it is not just having a bakery, but one highlighting loudly and proudly the milling legacy of Buffalo,” Colella said.

With a nod to the “My City Smells Like Cheerios” slogan, Miller’s Thumb offers a Cheerful Oat cookie ($1.75) made with house-ground oat flour that’s toasted before it’s mixed into cookie dough, resulting in a fair approximation of the Buffalo waterfront General Mills cereal plant’s most-loved aromatic contributions.

Stop by of an Overwinter coffee and a hot breakfast hoagie (egg, salami, pepperoni, provolone red pepper relish, aioli on hoagie roll, $8.50), or a Miller’s salad, of farro, maple-roasted carrots, pepitas, dried cranberries, with lemon-garlic dressing ($8.25).

Its “Wonderful loaf” is a nod to Wonder Bread, another giant of Buffalo baking history. For $5.95, customers can get Horton’s loving homage made with Miller’s Thumb flour. It’s more nutritious, but still soft as a kiss, and more nutritious. They’ll even run it through the slicer for free.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday, Tuesday. Phone: 716-364-6362. See the menu at millersthumbbakery.com.

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Alden BBQ outpost: This Little Pig, purveyors of barbecue and Americana with a little something extra in Clarence, are opening an Alden barbecue outpost.

At 13268 Broadway, Satellite Barbecue will mean that lots of people languishing in an barbecue desert will get to tuck into bacon ribs, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, and desserts, a collection of This Little Pig's can't-miss favorites.

It'll be designed for takeout, but have a few tables in front. Proprietors Jeff and Mandy Cooke hope to open Satellite Barbecue in April. Read more

Bravo gone: The Italian restaurant at the Galleria has decided not to open, the company told WGRZ. It's the latest closing among the Cheektowaga shopping center's formerly anchor restaurants. Bar Louie and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant departed before the pandemic. Jack Astor’s and World of Beer also closed. Cheesecake Factory, Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill, The Melting Pot fondue restaurant, and all-you-can-eat steakhouse Texas de Brazil remain open, among others. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Mister Dee’s adds Pakistani: You read that right. Mister Dee's, the pubby family restaurant at 450 Beach Road, Cheektowaga, known for its fish fry and strong pours at the bar, was taken over by Pakistani restaurateurs last year.

As Mister Dee's Apna Dera, the restaurant now serves Mister Dee's classic dishes like fish fries, chicken wings, burgers, and Philly cheesesteaks.

It also serves a halal Pakistani menu, featuring a variety of grilled kababs, Pakistani-style curries like mutton karahi, and a full lineup of made-to-order bread, including whole-wheat griddled parathas and seven types of naan, fired in the tandoor oven.

There's also a full bar, which makes Mister Dee's Apna Dera the rare Western New York restaurant that will serve both alcoholic beverages and meals that conform to Islamic dietary restrictions.

Phone: 716-839-9440. Check out the menu at apnadera.net.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Where are the restaurant reviews?

- Too many to list, everywhere

A: They're coming back soon. We apologize for the delay.

While I have your attention, I have a request: Tell me about classes in cooking or related activities that you’ve taken and would recommend to others. Please include the name or website of the place to help me identify them properly. Please email to agalarneau@buffnews.com.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.