BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

July 12, 2023

Kuni is gone, but Kuni's remains in the Elmwood Village

Earlier this summer, when word spread that Kuni Sato was done, many customers who had grown to rely in his principled Japanese cuisine feared an end to Kuni’s, his Lexington Avenue sushi temple.

Kuni is gone, but his restaurant is open for business again, run by a young cook who spent formative years by Kuni’s side, making rice, cutting fish, and learning what brings customers back to 226 Lexington Ave.

Thaviesak “Vic” Nachampassak, born in Rochester to Laotian parents, is the new operator. Fears of noticeable changes have proven unfounded so far, for a solid reason. If you’ve dined at Kuni’s in the last five years, you’ve probably already eaten his cooking, since Nachampassak prepared some, or all, of meals most days the restaurant was open.

Nachampassak told Buffalo-based food bloggers Buffalo Otaku that changing nothing is a priority. “I never wanted to make Kuni’s about me,” he said. “It was about continuing a Buffalo legacy for the sake of the community.”

From Japanese slaw to the tender salad, Kuni’s forges on, with a chef young enough to carry it for the next generation. As ever, this is not a restaurant that will put barbecue sauce and bacon on a sushi roll – just straightforward Japanese classics and Buffalo nods with Japanese aesthetics, like the panko-coated fish fry with gossamer, mandolined Napa slaw.

Among the things not changing: Kuni’s no-reservations policy. Show up, put your name in, and if the patio’s full, head across to The Place for a couple of pops, like the Kuni’s regulars before you.

Check out the menu at kunisbuffalo.com. Hours: 5 to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Phone: 716-881-3800. Read December 2020 review

REVIEWS

Manito Taco Shop: After alert readers dimed out Manito’s Taco Shop to me, it took me far too long to investigate. Having gotten the chance to explore the menu, marinate in the atmosphere, and avail myself of the best taco topping and salsa bar in Niagara County, I wholeheartedly commend it to the entire family’s attention. Read review

Next, Inizio: Noodles are more fun when you can pick your own topography, and there’s no place in town with more intriguing housemade pasta possibilities than Inizio. Opened in 2020 by chef-author Michael Gibney, the little place across from the Lexington Food Co-op has become a regular spot for people whose needs extend beyond spaghetti. Read 2021 review

OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

Thin Man Elmwood closing: Thin Man Brewery’s Elmwood Village taproom announced its closing July 10.

“The last seven years at Elmwood have been full of great times, amazing people, and so much more. On behalf of the staff here at Thin Man, we are beyond grateful to our patrons, friends, and family for all the support we’ve had by our side,” the restaurant’s Instagram said.

“We will be fielding questions and concerns as best we can. We are working hard on the backend to reach out to all of those who will be impacted by this news.” About 60 Thin Man employees lost jobs.

Thin Man’s ex-warehouse taproom adjacent to its production space at 166 Chandler St. will remain open for in-person imbibing and Neapolitan-inspired Tappo Pizza.

Thin Man Brewery opened its former flagship location in 2016, replacing Flaherty’s and Toro with a built-out skydeck and two floors of acreage for watching games while wetting your whistle. Post-pandemic renovations and an updated tasting room menu were debuted earlier this year. Read more

Vault temporarily closes: The new multilevel restaurant at 237 Main St. has called time out.

Built into a former bank building, the upscale operation debuted March 31. On July 8, its operators hit pause.

The restaurant was "booked solid Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights,” said Andrew J. Shaevel, a Vault @ 237 managing partner.

But operating a restaurant kitchen in a space not designed for the role will take additional mechanical work, among issues that have "impacted the ideal guest experience,” in Vault @ 237’s first three months, Shaevel said.

“We regret the impact this pause will have on our employees, our suppliers, and any guests who may be inconvenienced,” Shaevel said. The restaurant will reopen “as soon as may be practical.”

More manakeesh: On June 28, Middle Eastern Flavors opened its doors to customers, at 3289 Delaware Ave. in the space that was formerly Ramon’s Pizza Heaven.

Chicken and beef shawarma wraps and platters with rice, falafel, hummus, roasted eggplant babaganoush, and tabouli, tomato-bulgur-parsley salad, are all on offer.

So are fresh-baked specialties, including triangular spinach pies and manakeesh, dough discs stretched, topped, and baked to order, including spiced beef, cheese, and za'atar, the Levantine spice blend of thyme, sumac and sesame.

Check out the menu at middleeasternflavors.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Phone: 716-322-5301.

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Falls Food Truck Thursday: The Amtrak station parking lot at 825 Depot Ave., Niagara Falls, hosts food trucks, live music and free vegetable giveaways from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13. Jazz combo Custode and Parisi will supply the tunes, while Fat Bob's and Caribbean Flava serve up barbecue and jerk. Niagara County's Veggie Van will be providing fresh Niagara County produce to attendees. Read more

Cider Carnavale: The Steampunk Cider Carnavale welcomes visitors from 6 to 10 p.m. July 15. Head toward Lake Ontario until the trees turn into apple orchards for an evening of costumed revelry, live music, burlesque, sideshows, tarot readings, artists and more. The event is at the Leonard Oakes Estate Winery tasting room, 10609 Ridge Road, Medina. Tickets, $15, are available through oakeswinerylocal.com. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.