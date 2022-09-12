At Yankee BBQ, follow the smoke south to worthy barbecue

The biggest lie the devil ever whispered into a cook’s ear is: “You should open a restaurant.”

Most skilled meal-makers learn that capable cooking is only one ingredient, perhaps 20%, of a successful restaurant. Then they burn out trying to piece together the other four-fifths of a puzzle whose borders shift every day. Whatever their intentions, money talks, or the help walks.

Brian Nagy is one of the rare exceptions. He was a construction worker who started professional cooking with catering jobs, learning enough production, people and paperwork skills to keep his place running steady since its 2019 opening. He and his hardy crew battened down the hatches and came through the recent storm with their cannons loaded and ready to unload barbecue broadsides on a hungry public.

Smoke greets you in the small parking lot, which gets cramped fast at dinner and lunchtime. The iron cooker is south of the building, so the prevailing winds blow toward the small parking lot, ensuring that customers are perfumed with wood smoke. Inhaled, it’s a sensory amuse bouche of the first order, alerting the Cro-Magnon snippets of your DNA to the presence of meat and fire and the promise of satisfaction.

If you know what you want, step to the counter. Otherwise, hang back and survey the menu boards listing meats, sides, combos, specials, desserts and drinks available at the moment.

That’s the thing about real barbecue, meat cooked low and slow in smoky environments until it relaxes into silky bites. There’s no throwing another shrimp on the barbie – when it’s gone, it’s gone.

So ask for what you want. This is Texas-style barbecue, which means that the smoke starts with oak, and you order by the pound, or by the piece. How much smoked turkey breast do you want? How many pork ribs do you want? Pick the meat, choose your sides and choose your own path to delight.

If it’s Saturday or Sunday, Yankee BBQ offers beef ribs ($21.50 per pound), one of the few smokehouses in the 716 to offer these brontosaurus-scale beef bones clad in smoked pot roast. These lush cow ingots make waiting for the weekend to arrive even more rewarding, giving carnivores a peak smoked beef experience.

Brisket ($21.50 per pound) might be the most in-demand version. Pork spare ribs ($17.50 per pound) are savory meatsicles clad in black pepper, meat coming clean off the bone with each bite. Pulled pork ($13 per pound) is imbued with the spirit of the pit whether piled onto a plate or a sandwich ($10.50, with side).

Sides are an essential part of any full-spectrum barbecue experience, and Yankee BBQ has a couple of dillies besides the usual array.

Cheesy potatoes ($3.60/$5) are essentially a smoked gratin potato. If that doesn’t interest you, consider the smoked mac and cheese ($2.60/$4), which offers creamy macaroni infused with the breath of the smoker.

Who smokes cheesecake? Brian Nagy does. When you’re looking for the right way to end a meal of oak-informed cuisine, a slice of smoked cheesecake ($3) does what you want it to do. Cool, sweet, creamy and yes – smoky. One slice will take care of a tableful of sweet tooths, if your tablemates are the sharing sorts.

One ingredient to Nagy’s success is a kicky rotating cast of smoky characters.

Pork belly “burnt ends,” rendered out long and slow over smoldering coals, then crisped and lacquered in loganberry-based glaze, are pig candy with a distinct Buffalo glow. Keep an eye out on Yankee BBQ’s social media to see when these treats are coming up for the weekend.

Or consider tackling the Big Texan sandwich ($21), quarter-pounds of brisket, pulled pork, turkey and half a hot link with a pork-rib-adorned toothpick “to hold it together.”

Nagy’s brisket ($21.50 per pound) is among the best in Buffalo, especially the fatty side of the cut, available by request. Where pretenders to the brisket throne often present dry cow slices vulcanized over coals, Yankee BBQ’s brisket is moist enough to squish under a fingertip, as barbecue judges are trained to do to gauge moisture content.

Outside his Blasdell headquarters, Nagy has extended Yankee BBQ’s reach with a catering trailer that helps him deliver smoky delights in far-flung locales.

Beverages include cans of craft beer along with soft drinks, contributing to the complete barbecue joint experience.

If you’ve been hankering for barbecue, follow the smoke signals south for satisfaction to Yankee BBQ.

Yankee BBQ

3379 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, yankeebbq716.com, 716-768-4991

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Prices: sides, $3-$5; smoked meats, $13-$21.50 a pound; sandwiches and specials, $8-$21.

Atmosphere: quiet lunch spot

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: no

Outdoor dining: no