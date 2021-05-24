At Woo Chon Korea House, enjoying cook-it-yourself dinner

When meeting potential dining companions, the process of deciding where we’ll go for the night involves a brief interrogation to identify the gaps in their repertoire.

Certain deficits I feel duty-bound to repair at the earliest practicable moment. On a recent evening, faced with individuals whose lives had been devoid of Korean barbecue, I got a table at Woo Chon Korea House, stat.

If you dig meat, and have never had Korean barbecue, you’re in luck. For nearly 30 years, the Evans Street restaurant has given this corner of Western New York access to one of the world’s outstanding set meals.

Fine dining serves up sleek subtlety, cool and classy. Korean barbecue is more primal, providing action, urgency and autonomy. Diners can select their own choice morsels of marinated ribeye or spicy pork, conveyed mouthward with unbeatable speed, getting the sizzle and the steak in every bite.

To reserve a barbecue table, you must commit to two plates of grillables, at least. This has never been a problem, personally, just know the commitment level.