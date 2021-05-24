 Skip to main content
At Woo Chon Korea House, enjoying cook-it-yourself dinner
At Woo Chon Korea House, enjoying cook-it-yourself dinner

Kimchi jjigae arrives simmering at Woo Chon Korea House

The kimchi jjigae with pork, tofu and rice in a spicy stew comes to the table bubbling hot at Woo Chon Korea House.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

When meeting potential dining companions, the process of deciding where we’ll go for the night involves a brief interrogation to identify the gaps in their repertoire.

Certain deficits I feel duty-bound to repair at the earliest practicable moment. On a recent evening, faced with individuals whose lives had been devoid of Korean barbecue, I got a table at Woo Chon Korea House, stat.

If you dig meat, and have never had Korean barbecue, you’re in luck. For nearly 30 years, the Evans Street restaurant has given this corner of Western New York access to one of the world’s outstanding set meals.

Fine dining serves up sleek subtlety, cool and classy. Korean barbecue is more primal, providing action, urgency and autonomy. Diners can select their own choice morsels of marinated ribeye or spicy pork, conveyed mouthward with unbeatable speed, getting the sizzle and the steak in every bite.

Meat is part of the complete barbecue meal at Woo Chon Korea House

The grilled meat, choice of banchan and rice can be put inside a lettuce wrap.

To reserve a barbecue table, you must commit to two plates of grillables, at least. This has never been a problem, personally, just know the commitment level.

Order barbecue or other entrees, and the Korean meal kit arrives: a steel bowl of rice and banchan, an array of little vegetable-based dishes. Marinated cucumber, bean sprouts with sesame, fermented Napa cabbage kimchi, and strips of fishcake, like stiff omelet strips in sweet soy, are classics. (Banchan refills are available for the asking.)

Banchan dishes come with most entrees at Woo Chon Korea House

The banchan served with the Korean barbecue can vary, but it often includes fresh garlic and peppers, soybean paste, cucumbers, mashed potatoes, fish cakes and fermented Napa cabbage kimchi. 

Then a server turns on the hood, which inhales air from the grill area, inserts an oiled grill into the table, and turns on the gas.

Here’s the meats: bulgogi ($24.95), shaved ribeye in sesame-ginger sweet soy; kalbi ($29.95), Angus short rib; dwaeji bulgogi ($22.95), spicy shaved pork shoulder, are the most popular.

Dak bulgogi ($22.95), marinated chicken tenders, duck breast ($26.95), and spicy marinated duck ($26.95) are easy to cook as well. (The server can cook if you ask, too.)

Galbi and dwaeji bulgogi at Woo Chon Korea House

Galbi, beef short rib, and dwaeji bulgogi, thin-sliced spicy pork, on the grill at Woo Chon Korea House.

More difficult: Samgyupsal gui ($22.95), plain pork belly, which needs to go on the griddle first, demanding patience because it takes time to render into tender-crispness. It’s traditionally dipped in dishes of sesame oil and salt.

Seafoodists can opt for butterflied shrimp in teriyaki sauce ($25.95).

Baskets of lettuce leaves, also refillable, are presented, along with a salty bean paste that’s dabbed on the leaves before they’re topped with barbecue, banchan and rice, then folded – and devoured.

Woo Chon Korea House server Michelle Jeong demonstrates how to cook and eat Korean barbeque. The table grill dish is a popular feature of the Williamsville restaurant.

While the barbecue thrills me in particular, Woo Chon offers solid versions of classics from across Korean cuisine.

Hotpots are another group participation meal. Sized for two, they come out simmering. Diners choose what to take from the dish and put on their rice bowl.

Bulgogi hotpot serves two at Woo Chon Korea House

The bulgogi hotpot comes with vegetable, dumplings and glass noodles in a mild broth and is served with a burner underneath.

Budae hotpot ($36.95) holds Korean sausage, Italian sausage, pork, vegetables and ramen noodles in spicy beef broth. Kimchi mandoo hotpot ($33.95) brings beef dumplings called mandoo, plus fermented Napa cabbage, sliced rice cake and cellophane noodles.

Korean steak tartare at Woo Chon Korea House

Yukhoe is Korean seasoned steak tartare with Korean pear. 

Yukhoe ($20.95) is Korean-style beef tartare with Korean pear and egg yolk. Chilled matchsticked raw beef gets the classic Korean treatment: garlic, sesame, scallion, soy and a pinch of sugar, crowned with an egg yolk. The traditional accompaniment is batons of fresh Korean pear, sweet and slightly astringent.

Jjigae are Korean stews, served bubbling. My favorites are kimchi jjigae ($12.95), with a misolike soybean paste broth and sliced pork, bean sprouts and tofu, and the dwenjang jjigae ($12.95) with a smokier cast to the broth, and beef instead of pork.

Despite all the conspicuous carnivorousness, vegetarians can find paths to happiness at Woo Chon, including the kimchi pancake ($14.95) and vegetables stir-fried with ovals of thick rice pasta ($12.95). Vegans have fewer options, but since one is japchae ($13.95), that’s not the worst fate.

Everybody likes japchae, because it’s chewy sweet potato pasta stir-fried with sesame oil, ginger, carrots, onions and scallions in faintly sweet soy. A pinch of black pepper is all the spiciness it offers, and it comes with choice of beef, pork, chicken, or tofu, the vegan option.

Dolsot bibimbap at Woo Chon Korea House

The dolsot bibimbap with tofu. 

Bibimbap ($12.95) is assorted vegetables and choice of protein over rice, vegan if you hold the fried egg. A dolsot is a wide, heavy stone bowl that’s fired in an oven before being loaded with rice, vegetables and protein. Stir the contents together, adding chile sauce as desired. The rice on the bottom gets crusty from the heat by the time you mostly finish, its crunch the dish’s finale.

Dolsot bibimbap ($13.95) is the combination of the two, but beef bulgogi ($14.95), spicy pork ($14.95) and spicy squid ($15.95) also get the dolsot treatment.

Even with the air intake, you will probably walk out bearing eau de barbecue. I’d call that a feature, not a bug, but heads up. If they added beer and soju, I wouldn’t have a bone to pick with the entire operation.

Woo Chon Korea House offers visitors a chance to taste traditional joys from the heart of Korean canon, and expand their understanding of another culture’s Seoul food.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Woo Chon Korea House

402 Evans St., Williamsville (woo-chon.com, 626-5980)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Prices: appetizers, $5.96-$6.95; soups and stews, $12.95-$20.95; entrees, $12.95-$16.95; barbecue, $22.95-$29.95.

Atmosphere: companionable clamor

Parking: lot

Gluten-free: many options

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Outdoor seating: No

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

