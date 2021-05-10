At Wok & Roll, reliable dim sum and Cantonese specialties

Depending how you slice it, China offers 24 or more regional cuisines. Sichuan, Hunan, Shangdong, Fujian, Shaanxi and Shanghai have become better represented in the United States in recent decades.

Cooks from Guangdong province were the first to fly a regional flag above seas of generic American-Chinese like chop suey and General Tso’s chicken. Cantonese cuisine, exported through the port of Hong Kong, is known for casseroles, seafood and the small dish extravaganza known as dim sum.

Many Chinese restaurants in the Buffalo area offer concentrations in particular regions. For Cantonese and dim sum in a sit-down atmosphere, I head to Wok & Roll.

For a decade, Maggie Wong has been delivering consistent American-Chinese and Chinese Chinese menus to a largely suburban audience in the same alcove in the Sheridan Drive plaza headlined by Black & Blue. The room is small but clean, and dishes come out quickly enough to make it a plausible lunch perch.

The Wok & Roll difference starts with dim sum, the class of small dishes comprised of dumplings, fried snacks and tasty tidbits.