At Wok & Roll, reliable dim sum and Cantonese specialties

Depending how you slice it, China offers 24 or more regional cuisines. Sichuan, Hunan, Shangdong, Fujian, Shaanxi and Shanghai have become better represented in the United States in recent decades.
Cooks from Guangdong province were the first to fly a regional flag above seas of generic American-Chinese like chop suey and General Tso’s chicken. Cantonese cuisine, exported through the port of Hong Kong, is known for casseroles, seafood and the small dish extravaganza known as dim sum.
Many Chinese restaurants in the Buffalo area offer concentrations in particular regions. For Cantonese and dim sum in a sit-down atmosphere, I head to Wok & Roll.
For a decade, Maggie Wong has been delivering consistent American-Chinese and Chinese Chinese menus to a largely suburban audience in the same alcove in the Sheridan Drive plaza headlined by Black & Blue. The room is small but clean, and dishes come out quickly enough to make it a plausible lunch perch.
The Wok & Roll difference starts with dim sum, the class of small dishes comprised of dumplings, fried snacks and tasty tidbits.
Chinese dumplings start with pork and cabbage, fried or steamed (6/$5.25). Two of the most popular dumplings beyond standard Shumai (pork and shrimp) and har gao (shrimp and sesame). Shanghaiese soup dumplings, xiao long bao, aren’t offered in the Buffalo area. The next best thing is Wok & Roll’s mini juicy pork buns (6/$5.95), providing most of their pleasure except the drama. The best I’ve had deliver a gulp of soup inside skins so thin they risk breaking containment on the way to your mouth.
Medium-thin pasta, a spoonful of soup broth and a tasty pork meatball are your reward with each dumpling, dipped in black vinegar sparked with slivered ginger.
Had enough dumplings? Peel back olive-drab lotus leaves to uncover pearlescent grains of rice studded with nuggets of cured ham, chicken and mushrooms. Sticky rice in lotus leaf (2/$5.95) picks up green-tea notes from the wrapper, making it a particularly subtle yet filling dim sum.
Wrap your own bites of Chinese chicken tacos with the chicken lettuce wraps ($7.95), a particularly refreshing dish for summer. The plate includes a wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce, whose leaves become cups for spoonfuls of minced chicken and diced red bell pepper caramelized with sweet soy. It comes on a bed of crispy fried rice noodles festooned with fresh carrot filigree that add crunch to each leafy parcel.
Calamari fans get a rare non-Italian take with light rice-flour crust in crispy salt and pepper calamari ($6.95). Spicy mayonnaise, provided for dipping, is superfluous.
For an off-speed experience, try fish balls (10/$5.95). Spheres the size of a small plum are chewy fish sausage, fine-grained like hot dogs. Tossed in curry sauce, they’ll get your meal rolling.
More highlights from Wong’s menu include casseroles, like the spicy beef stew radish casserole ($15.95). Think beef and potato stew, with hefty chunks of daikon radish subbed for spuds. A nudge of chile and scallions rounds out the surroundings for chunks of tender cow. Turns out braised radish ably does the job of horseradish alongside beef.
Order the chicken with ginger and onion casserole ($13.95), and you’ll be asked to choose between boneless and bone-in poultry. The latter delivers a more lush sauce after being simmered with ginger, scallions, onions and garlic, plus its structural challenges make sure you don’t wolf it down.
Sour pickle fish soup ($9.75/$16.95) exhibits the Chinese knack for bringing pickles and fish together in a homey, soothing broth that just about everyone at the table can agree with. Chopped pickled mustard greens and bites of white filet liven up tangy broth.
Mapo tofu with minced pork ($11.95), cubes of silky tofu in a spicy-salty sauce of fermented soybean, came out at a furious boil worthy of Korean chigae stews.
The fastest dish to disappear was the spicy crunchy shrimp ($15.95). Thumb-sized crustaceans were fried fast and tossed in a shower of garlicky herbed breadcrumbs that underlined the connections between Chinese and Italian cuisines.
Chicken and salted fish fried rice ($11.95) brings the distinctive umami funk of preserved fish punching up the aroma of fluffy rice further fortified with onion, scallion and diced poultry.
Singapore chow mein fun ($10.95) is a livelier cousin of lo mein, the familiar wok-tossed noodle. Fine rice noodles the size of angel hair are stir-fried with chicken, pork, shrimp, onion, scallion, bell peppers and a dash of aromatic curry powder to create a golden mountain of flavor.
It’s worth noting that Wok & Roll also does a large, well-organized takeout business.
Grander Chinese restaurants exist, offering, say, alcohol. When I’m hankering for Cantonese, though, I head for the Black & Blue plaza.
I know it’s only Wok & Roll, but I like it.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Wok & Roll
Location: 5467 Sheridan Drive, Amherst (thewokandroll.com, 631-8880)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Prices: dim sum and appetizers, $3.95-$7.95; soups, $7.95-$17.95; entrees, $9.95-$17.95.
Atmosphere: cozy hum
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: check with server
Explore the diversity of dim sum at Wok & Roll
