At Winfield's Pub, a family restaurant in the truest fashion

Before he stepped out on his own at Winfield’s Pub, Tab Daulton wrote the book for some of the biggest kitchens in Western New York. He was the top chef for Delaware North concessions at HSBC Arena, Buffalo’s downtown National Hockey League site. Which is another way to say that he fed more people than just about anyone.

He was responsible for the recipes that Delaware North sold to up to 18,000 ravenous fans each game. He had to make sure his food could be duplicated 1,000 times a night by entry-level culinary employees. The need for infinite reproducibility at scale led to a, shall we say, certain simplicity of food products offered to arena customers.

In November 2013 Daulton opened his own place, taking over an anodyne tavern on Ridge Road. There, allowed to be his culinary self, Daulton let his freak flag fly. Special after weekly special flowed from his fingertips like a guitar solo’s arpeggios, riffing off the local produce of the moment or other inspirations.

Closing in on a decade in service, Winfield’s Pub has become the corner tavern every neighborhood wants but so few get. Scratch cooking at reasonable prices, backed up with cocktails both standard and are-you-kidding-me, has woven the place into the neighborhood’s hearts and stomachs.

It starts with the fact that Winfield’s is truly a family restaurant, in the old-fashioned sense. Tab minds the kitchen with his cooks. Out front, his wife Cherryl, who is sweet as butterscotch but has seen it all and will not put up with your nonsense, takes care of customers.

Yes, that is not a typo, that’s Cherryl, double-r. Nothing about the Daultons is cookie-cutter.

The other featured player in the Winfield’s power trio is their son, Thomas Daulton. A generously tattooed singer-songwriter-guitarist in a metal outfit called Fane, Daulton is also gifted in improvising eclectic, electric cocktails.

The kitchen is open until about 10 p.m., though the bar is open until 1 a.m. on weekends.

Cocktails at Winfield's Pub range from standards to originals like Daulton's Bloody Momo ($11). His homage to ramen culture includes a pig's foot tare – the concentrated broth ramen makers use as a flavor booster – fennel, ginger and garnishes of shiitake mushrooms, pickled bamboo shoots, and seaweed salt-and-pepper shake to bridge the gap between Japanese-style ramen soup and the Bloody Mary.

Scan the specials, because that’s where the Daulton curveballs come in. On the night we visited, corn fritters ($10) with house buttermilk herb dressing and local honey were on the specials card, and we bit. Fritters fully cooked through but still fluffy, punctuated with sweet kernels, were our reward.

Kiki’s warm potato salad ($10), potatoes, bacon, green olives and scallions, in Velveeta. The recipe, from Tab’s mom, probably started on a Velveeta box in the 1940s. But it’s the kind of comfort food that can make you at home today.

The other dish I always get is the best poutine in Western New York. Daulton’s duck poutine ($15) starts with a rich gravy fortified with shreds of duck. That goes over fries, and one may have cheddar curds, goat cheese or half-and-half over the top of that. This is the least-likely dish to be put in a to-go container.

Winfield’s always has had a way with a lamb burger ($15), a seasoned patty topped with feta cheese, served with fries. French fry enthusiasts might spy Daulton’s signature seasoning – Yakima Valley Bravo hops ground into a dust with salt – on his hop fries ($7). The aromatics run wild, such that I never wished for ketchup or other assistance.

The fried chicken sandwich ($14) is a classic, craggy fried chicken breast adorned with roasted garlic aioli and iceberg jalapeño slaw. Like the cheeseburger ($15) of house-ground chuck, it won’t let you down.

Among the big plates, if a special doesn’t grab me, I aim for the pork cutlet Francaise ($22). Pig slices pan-sautéed in eggy batter that grabs the lemon-butter sauce goes a long way with me, especially when arriving over vitamin-replenishing sautéed greens.

Fish fry soup ($4/$8) was our Daulton improv moment of the night. He presented a creamy potage with all of the fish you could want, potatoes, and a crown of crispy fried crumbs over the top. Clever and delicious is a rare commodity. If we had room, we would have dared the sweet corn brûlée ($9) with cheddar cheese, lovage and bacon.

For dessert, consider housemade options like the Guinness layer cake ($10), a chocolate stout celebration three tiers high, cossetted in a chocolate cherry sauce.

If you were afraid that the American family restaurant was an extinct species, I would invite you to pull up a seat at Winfield’s Pub, and see how the Daultons get it done.

Winfield’s Pub

1213 Ridge Road, Lackawanna (winfieldspub.com, 716-821-0700)

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Prices: appetizers, $9-$36; entrées, $23-$28.

Atmosphere: quiet enjoyment

Parking: small lot in rear

Wheelchair accessible: no

Gluten-free options: Kiki’s potato salad, fish tacos and many more choices.