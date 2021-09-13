At Wiechec's Lounge, giving thanks for a legendary fish fry, and so much more

Every neighborhood needs a Wiechec’s Lounge.
Kaisertown got lucky. With the great Buffalo tavern die-off of the 1980s and '90s following the collapse of the city’s heavy industries, the formerly indispensable corner tavern – a place of solace, community built over pitchers of beer, blue-collar grub and a Friday fish fry – nearly went extinct.
What started as a shot-and-a-beer place when Henry and Rose Wiechec took over in 1964 expanded its menu as neighborhood folks and waves of softball teams jammed the place. Over the decades, their son Mike and his sister-in-law Laurie did most of the cooking, giving Wiechec’s the kind of consistency that makes customers feel safe.
They still do, turning out soups, burgers, sandwiches, wings, snacks, and, well, fish fries. They’re served all week, though Friday does bring a broader seafood selection, like scallops and shrimp, along with pierogi dinners in cheese, potato and sauerkraut.
Beer-battered or crumb-coated ($14.50), broiled or Cajun blackened ($14.95) with cole slaw, fries and macaroni salad, Wiechec’s fish fry is justly legendary. Which is another way of saying that if you want one on Fridays, you best be ready to wait.
Wiechec’s bar room is a fine space in which to bide a while. People, televisions and decades of décor to keep your eyes busy. The bar does all the things you want a tavern to do, including serving Vernors highballs ($5.50 large) that made me want soda pop all over again.
You could also take time to digest the rest of the menu, whose kaleidoscopic variety of daily and weekly specials rivals much larger kitchens in complexity.
One of the only liverwurst sandwiches left in Buffalo holds thick slices of pork liver pate and raw sliced onion inside rye bread, with a pickle spear and the other necessary component, a bottle of Weber’s horseradish mustard ($5.95).
The fried bologna sandwich ($6.75) is an exemplar of the form, loaded with cold cuts ennobled by application of griddle, sauteed onion and cheese, between pillowy rye that makes it a handheld sensation. Sausage and kraut ($6.95) and meatloaf with gravy ($7.50) are also sandwich stalwarts, but I’d point you to two sneaky stars from the sandwich array.
Beer-battered chicken only sounds weird until it arrives in its bronzed glory, sprawling out past the bun’s perimeter, to be anointed with the accompanying honey-mustard sauce and happily hammered home. One of Buffalo’s most underrated chicken sandwiches will set you back all of $7.50.
The fish sandwich ($13.50), with french fries and slaw, is favored by people who like to eat half a fish fry for lunch, and half a fish fry for dinner, with ease. A long sub roll is filled with fried fish, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise and cheese, making for easy fork-optional dispatch.
Subs ($9.95-$12.95) and burgers ($6.25-$9.75) are solid, along with wraps like the chicken souvlaki wrap ($10.75), with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese and Greek dressing on the side.
Consider the soups ($3.50-$5), with three or more varieties typically offered. Each has its partisans, but chicken soup, czarnina, seafood gumbo and chicken Florentine are stars. I am Team Taco Soup, after getting embraced in the warm hug of ground beef simmered with tomatoes, corn, onions and taco spices, coming out crowned with crunchy tortilla chips.
Among the fried snack portion of the menu, Red Sox wings stand out. They are tossed in a slurry of hot sauce, Parmesan and garlic, a rousing combination that deserves a spot among the outstanding wing hacks Buffalo’s cooks have conjured up.
A pot roast dinner ($15.95) was the simple satisfaction I needed one night, naught but heaps of lush, tender braised beef, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans. A brace of grilled, marinated pork chops with fixins ($15.95) and baked ham ($12.95) are typical of a night’s choices.
My last Wiechec’s visit, I trudged in bowed by worries and concerns, and slid into one of the booths along the wood-paneled walls. Staring at the server call buttons on the wall that haven’t worked in decades, I felt old and out of order. But then in the convivial space, lit by the conversation of friends and beer signs, the rejuvenation began to take hold.
A couple of hours, a couple of plates and a couple of Vernors highballs, I walked out feeling restored, worried about nothing more than backing my car out of Wiechec’s challengingly angled parking lot.
At Wiechec’s, the last fine time never ended.
Wiechec’s Lounge
1748 Clinton St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Open Sundays during Bills season from noon to 10 p.m.
Prices: sandwiches, $2.75-$13.50; dinners, $10.95-$15.95.
Atmosphere: community rec room
Parking: small lot, street
Wheelchair accessible
Gluten-free: salads, broiled fish
