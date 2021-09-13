At Wiechec's Lounge, giving thanks for a legendary fish fry, and so much more

Every neighborhood needs a Wiechec’s Lounge.

Kaisertown got lucky. With the great Buffalo tavern die-off of the 1980s and '90s following the collapse of the city’s heavy industries, the formerly indispensable corner tavern – a place of solace, community built over pitchers of beer, blue-collar grub and a Friday fish fry – nearly went extinct.

What started as a shot-and-a-beer place when Henry and Rose Wiechec took over in 1964 expanded its menu as neighborhood folks and waves of softball teams jammed the place. Over the decades, their son Mike and his sister-in-law Laurie did most of the cooking, giving Wiechec’s the kind of consistency that makes customers feel safe.

They still do, turning out soups, burgers, sandwiches, wings, snacks, and, well, fish fries. They’re served all week, though Friday does bring a broader seafood selection, like scallops and shrimp, along with pierogi dinners in cheese, potato and sauerkraut.

Beer-battered or crumb-coated ($14.50), broiled or Cajun blackened ($14.95) with cole slaw, fries and macaroni salad, Wiechec’s fish fry is justly legendary. Which is another way of saying that if you want one on Fridays, you best be ready to wait.