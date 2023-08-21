“What criteria would you use to judge food as art?” the interviewer asked.

Let’s start with Waxlight Bar a Vin, I said.

Cooking approaches art in dishes that bring something new to the table. Drawing on the usual grocery palette, it offers a new expression of the ingredients’ possibilities. That glimpse of hidden character prompts a fresh look at aspects of your daily bread you took for granted.

Deepen my appreciation of broccoli with a dish that explores its nuances in nonstandard treatments, and you have given me a gift. To learn your broccoli journey has only begun is a micro-awakening to life’s untapped potential.

That’s art.

The safest way to make restaurants pay is faithfully reproducing dishes night after night. Any dish that doesn’t sell is money down the drain. Line cooks are not hired for their creativity.

What makes Waxlight an atelier, an artist’s workshop, is the intent of its founders. In 2019, a squad of restaurant professionals opened a place designed to allow for creativity as a main ingredient, not restricted to the specials card.

Jessica Forster is a wine whisperer brimming with the knowledge to guide you to your new favorite glass. Tony Rials is a cocktail adept whose mastery of drinks extends to extraordinary tipples with no alcohol. Both are certified sommeliers. Waxlight was recently honored with a James Beard nomination for its drinks program.

In the kitchen, Joseph Fenush and Edward Forster take the best produce and meat they can find, often local, and riffle through their deep wardrobe for an outfit that fits best. Or they run up a new design, to debut on a menu that evolves weekly.

Lately, pork rillette on crispy brioche ($3.50) and Spanish oil-cured anchovy toast ($4.50) head the bites section, full of inexpensive bets on hitting pleasure centers. Housemade potato chips ($5) are dusted with roast chicken essence.

Summer squash toast ($12), on a banana bread-like base, bears ricotta fortified with squash blossoms and fresh herbs. Oles Farm tomatoes ($12) are framed with preserved blueberry chèvre, pistachios and anise hyssop pesto. A bowl of cold beetroot gazpacho ($14) carries accents of cultured crème, watermelon radish, rhubarb and pepitas.

Large plates include housemade pastas like pimenton creste di gallo ($28), served with braised duck ragout and apricots. Gnocchi ($30) made of spelt are cozied up in crab carbonara.

Tilefish ($46) sees its umami levels rise in roast-chicken-and-oyster butter, served over broken rice, with charred onions. Plato Dale chicken ($30) arrives shaped into a roulade, accompanied by green chile yogurt, charred corn and couscous salad fragrant with lemon balm.

Pork belly’s richness ($32) gets balancing acid from pickled peas, preserved cherries, and pineapple mustard.

Steak lovers need not despair. Mosey over to the dry-aged beef coulotte ($38), and instead of potatoes and asparagus, Waxlight will line up parsley-almond salad and black quinoa as partners.

A wide-ranging wine list offers obscure adventures at $12-$14 a go. From the bar, Rials’ standard and creative cocktails are among the best in Buffalo. Another notable achievement is his lineup of booze-free drinks ($7-$10) that hit the spot without numbing it out. Modern operators have realized that alcohol avoiders spend money, too, and usually strive to offer more than soda pop.

At Waxlight, grapefruit whip arrives black as night, thanks to activated charcoal, making its brightness bewilderingly delicious. Pineapple daquiri summons rich caramel notes and tropical refreshment without rum, and the watermelon-jalapeno spritz hits like a sun-ripened melon with a touch of sass.

Give serious thought to reserving space for a sweet ending.

Paris-Brest ($13) is a stone-cold stunner of a dessert named after a bicycle race, its circle evoking a tire. Pate a choux pastry, filled with minty whipped cream and pistachios, is adorned with chocolate sauce.

Arriving to ooohs and aaahs at its finessed glory, the Paris-Brest stars in a performance piece where it’s demolished in a maelstrom of forks, fury and whipped cream.

From the French dessert bible, canelé de bordeaux ($4), caramelized custardy-centered pastry, are simply sublime. A peach cake doughnut ($5) and goat milk butterscotch with nectarines ($11) draw on seasonal stone fruit.

Regulars include a chocolate gelato with cocoa nib caramel ($11) that yields Marianas-Trench-deep cocoa echoes with Olive & Sinclair chocolate. Basque cheesecake ($9), adored for its brulee-like burnt sugar roof, can be accompanied with espresso or coffee ($5-7) made with Tipico single-origin beans.

You may have heard that Buffalo’s most famous art showcase, the AKG Art Museum, recently reopened after a $195 million expansion.

After you have had your fill of the museum, continue the art expedition at Waxlight. In its galleries, you could discover a new favorite artist working in the mixed media of mealtime.

Waxlight Bar a Vin

27 Chandler St., waxlightbaravin.com

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Prices: small plates, $3.50-$18; large plates, $28-$46.

Atmosphere: murmurs of enchantment

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: beet gazpacho, coulotte, Arctic char

Outdoor dining: yes