At the Roycroft Inn, a historic sense of place, and taste

New restaurants put tchotchkes everywhere to give your eyes something to process, hoping to inspire conversation in a space that was blank drywall two weeks earlier. At the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora, no artificial stimulation is necessary.

It's where you can sip your cocktail inside a cool forest made of burnished hand-carved wood, and debate how things might have turned out differently if Arts and Crafts school founder Elbert Hubbard and his wife, Alice, hadn’t gotten killed with everyone else when a German U-boat torpedoed the Lusitania in 1915. It took the United States two more years to join the battlefield.

Historical pedigree doesn’t guarantee edible honor, though. Western New York is replete with architecturally significant buildings where visitors are offered gilded 7-Eleven level cuisine.

The Roycroft Inn, striving for all the comforts of a luxury hotel, turns that on its head.

Take the French onion soup, for instance. In a world where most versions are based on beef base that is a sort of bouillon cube by the cup, restaurants that make their beef broth from scratch should be venerated. It takes three days of roasting, skimming and refining for chef Andrew Nuernberger and his crew to make, which explains the base instinct.