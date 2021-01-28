At the Roycroft Inn, a historic sense of place, and taste

New restaurants put tchotchkes everywhere to give your eyes something to process, hoping to inspire conversation in a space that was blank drywall two weeks earlier. At the Roycroft Inn in East Aurora, no artificial stimulation is necessary.
It's where you can sip your cocktail inside a cool forest made of burnished hand-carved wood, and debate how things might have turned out differently if Arts and Crafts school founder Elbert Hubbard and his wife, Alice, hadn’t gotten killed with everyone else when a German U-boat torpedoed the Lusitania in 1915. It took the United States two more years to join the battlefield.
Historical pedigree doesn’t guarantee edible honor, though. Western New York is replete with architecturally significant buildings where visitors are offered gilded 7-Eleven level cuisine.
The Roycroft Inn, striving for all the comforts of a luxury hotel, turns that on its head.
Take the French onion soup, for instance. In a world where most versions are based on beef base that is a sort of bouillon cube by the cup, restaurants that make their beef broth from scratch should be venerated. It takes three days of roasting, skimming and refining for chef Andrew Nuernberger and his crew to make, which explains the base instinct.
At the Roycroft, the result is French onion soup ($8) you would be happy to sip from a mug, fortified with a frisson of apple brandy. Beneath its placid surface, silky caramelized onions wait for a spoon. On top is a bruleed quilt of provolone, Swiss and mozzarella on a crouton that soaks up its substance, but doesn’t fall apart.
Potato chips ($12) are common, until you take the time to cut and fry them yourself, serve them warm and decked out with smoked Gorgonzola cheese, scallions and truffle oil. That’s how dirt-born tubers reach the stars.
Warm, cheese-glazed rolls come out gratis. The mid-American classics roll on. Crab cakes ($16) were twin golden-crumbed puck-sized patties of lump crab headed Southwestern, with roasted corn salad and zingy, smoky chipotle lime mayonnaise for sidekicks.
A hearty Reuben sandwich ($14) piled corned beef brisket, tangy sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing between slices of marble rye and griddled it to a crisp. Another classic sandwich took us back to Christmas with roast turkey, apple and brie cheese between sourdough slices, bronzed in a panini press. A cheery schmear of cranberry mayonnaise and green spinach completes the holiday effect. Sandwiches came with house-cut fries cooked to a crispy walnut brown.
Entrees covered the bases with distinction. Beefeaters can head for the burger ($15), 8 ounces of Angus beef topped with triple-extra-sharp cheddar on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion and applewood smoked bacon. Ours arrived properly medium-rare, with fries. There’s a filet, of course, at $28/5 ounces, $39/8 ounces, with whipped potatoes, vegetable medley and demiglace.
Apple bourbon glaze gave Faroe Islands salmon ($28) a warming wintertime take on the ubiquitous fish. Seared but still moist, it was joined by a bright fennel and pear slaw, wild rice and sautéed broccoli, yellow and green squash and red onion.
Vegan coconut curry ($19) was hit with Southeast Asian savor, coconut milk-based curry with a plethora of colors and textures. Animal-free sweet Italian sausage replacement, carrots, peas, broccoli, chickpeas, red bell peppers, basmati rice and toasted peanuts all had stitches in the culinary tapestry
Chicken cordon bleu ($26), chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss, breaded and fried, reminded me why I missed this favorite. Risotto enriched with First Light Creamery goat cheese, cranberries and almonds. A tender dice of honey-roasted butternut squash and sautéed vegetables completed the picture.
A poached Maine lobster tail ($42), tender, sweet and firm, got the risotto treatment as well, to good effect.
Desserts included peanut butter pie and flourless chocolate cake ($4/$8), but there was also a housemade individual blueberry pie with Dutch crumb topping ($8), which is not an even contest.
I’m certain that if I’d asked our server to get them warmed up he’d have been off like a shot, but it had been a long evening, and the road home was long.
That reminds me: Another aspect that set dinner at the Roycroft apart was deft, professional service. After months of near-solitude and takeout, I’d forgotten that extra-deep level of velvety relaxation one may sink into with the help of an observant, thoughtful, assistant with excellent powers of prediction.
There’s no T-Rex to chase you down the corridor like “A Night at the Museum,” but the food is much, much better.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
The Roycroft Inn
40 S. Grove St., East Aurora (652-5552, roycroftinn.com)
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Prices: appetizers, $7-$16; sandwiches and salads, $8-$15; entrees, $18-$42.
Atmosphere: grand historic hall
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: numerous choices
