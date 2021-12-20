At The Mansard, a new generation carries on tradition of quality

There is no more perilous time in the life of a restaurant than a change in ownership. Its most essential assets, the people who know the building, business and customers like the back of their hands, are gone. Not without sharing insights, lessons and encouragement, to be sure, but calling it “passing the torch” dramatically understates the level of difficulty.
It’s more like getting a heart transplant. The new people must inhabit and animate the restaurant with their own passion, spirit and sense of style.
The Mansard Inn, that distinctive-looking restaurant on the hill in Orchard Park had that moment in 2019, when Steve and Sherri Molisani reached the rare achievement of retiring from the restaurant business together after 46 years. Mike and Becky Morgan, another career restaurateur couple, took The Mansard on as their mission.
There’s a deck now, to sprawl out onto in pleasant weather. The dining room remains framed in dark beams and banks of booths, with a few drapery and lighting changes. The Christmas decorations, including a full tree in the dining room, are splendid as ever.
The Morgans have done much the same with their menu, carrying on tradition while adding their own touches. They have successfully brought The Mansard into the present while respecting the past.
The Jimmy Carter-era croquette special known as Turkey Jerome ($24) is still on the menu, along with the chicken almondine ($24), right down to the traditional side of a little cup of sherbet. But so are seared rare ahi tuna tacos with cilantro aioli ($14) and a squash, dried cherry and maple risotto ($14) that ended the monopoly that savory notions have had on my risotto imagination.
Think warm, rich rice pudding with nubs of roasted butternut and acorn squashes, plumped-up cherries and local maple syrup, with a dusting of Asiago cheese the only savory note. “Life is uncertain,” a guest said, welcoming a sweet appetizer. “Eat dessert first.”
Shrimp cocktail, crab cakes and French onion soup are still on the menu, and so are lamb chops. But the Morgans’ lamb pops ($18) are snackified chops, marinated and pan-roasted, served over a crispy potato cake with mint pesto instead of the mint jelly of yore. The sauce's herbal freshness made a much better foil for the lamb's musky character.
Fried calamari ($13) gets halfway to a salad with arugula, cherry peppers and matchsticked carrots in the mix, with a gloss of sweet chile sauce.
Among entrées, the pork porterhouse ($26) got a modern treatment, thankfully, handled just like a jumbo steak. Spice-crusted, grilled and served properly pink inside, instead of being cooked to dismal gray leather, it was a juicy joy to behold. Topped with racy cherry pepper butter and fresh-fried onion rings, mounted on a hill of whipped Idaho potatoes, this was a top chop.
Lobster linguine ($26) brought a healing helping of shelled crustacean amid a welter of noodles and supporting vegetation like tomatoes, spinach, asparagus and cremini mushrooms, ennobled in a brandy cream sauce. This sort of pasta production can get heavy fast, but all that chlorophyll made more like a primavera’s rich uncle.
Often an afterthought, The Mansard’s black bean burger ($14) has more going for it than an absence of meat, namely chunky frijoles spiked with cumin under cilantro aioli, with lettuce, tomato and sharp cheddar on a toasted sesame roll. A fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast sandwich ($14) gets perked up with shredded vegetable slaw, pickled peppers and chile aioli.
Then there’s the wings – regular types, of course, but also Mike Morgan’s mark on the wing pantheon. Called Hilltop wings ($20), they’re the best un-fried wings around. Chicken digits are rubbed with herb salt and chargrilled before getting tossed with sauce, baby arugula and feta, another cheese that goes well with wings. The combination is absurdly right, and the fact that they're not fried makes them arguably healthier. Or just eat them because they're delicious. Either works for me.
Can you take over a going concern, infuse it with your own character, and still keep the people coming back? It’s a tricky tightrope. A legacy can be a leg up – or an anchor. There are no doubt regular customers who mourned the absence of escargot. In the end, though, it’s easier to find your own, say, creamed pickled herring than a neighborhood restaurant with authentic spirit to serve the rest of your dining desires.
The Morgans have brought The Mansard into a new decade by honoring the past while broadening its appeal. Like those Hilltop wings, it's a feta accompli.
The Mansard
3290 California Road, Orchard Park, mansardinn.com, 828-1115
Hours: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Prices: starters, $12-$18; sandwiches, $14-$18; entrees, $23-$38.
Atmosphere: comfortable hum
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many choices
Outside dining: not presently
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.