At The Mansard, a new generation carries on tradition of quality

Lobster linguine ($26) brought a healing helping of shelled crustacean amid a welter of noodles and supporting vegetation like tomatoes, spinach, asparagus and cremini mushrooms, ennobled in a brandy cream sauce. This sort of pasta production can get heavy fast, but all that chlorophyll made more like a primavera’s rich uncle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Often an afterthought, The Mansard’s black bean burger ($14) has more going for it than an absence of meat, namely chunky frijoles spiked with cumin under cilantro aioli, with lettuce, tomato and sharp cheddar on a toasted sesame roll. A fried buttermilk-brined chicken breast sandwich ($14) gets perked up with shredded vegetable slaw, pickled peppers and chile aioli.

Then there’s the wings – regular types, of course, but also Mike Morgan’s mark on the wing pantheon. Called Hilltop wings ($20), they’re the best un-fried wings around. Chicken digits are rubbed with herb salt and chargrilled before getting tossed with sauce, baby arugula and feta, another cheese that goes well with wings. The combination is absurdly right, and the fact that they're not fried makes them arguably healthier. Or just eat them because they're delicious. Either works for me.