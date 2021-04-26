At The Little Club, celebrating the start of a new normal

When one of Buffalo’s prominent restaurant families opens a new spot across the street from the original fine-dining destination, it’s reasonable to wonder how far the apple has fallen from the tree.

The Little Club, brought to life in 2018 by the Ristorante Lombardo clan, is literally a next-generation Italian restaurant. Its sensibilities are shaped by Mary Lombardo and her husband Thomas D. Lombardo, whose grandfather founded the Hertel Avenue hotspot during the Gerald Ford administration.

Where Ristorante Lombardo offers plush surroundings and a battalion of uniformed servers, The Little Club centers its appeal on casual cool, a wine list that threatens to expand your horizons, and a brief menu of beautiful dishes that present local vegetables with reverence. Inside, diners are surrounded by glimpses of the past, like a wall-sized photograph of the original Lombardo spot in the 1950s, revealed by decades peeled away like old wallpaper as part of a Chuck Tingley mural.

It arrived labeled as a wine bar. While highlighting the place’s calling card – a broad and adventurous selection of bottles and glasses – the nomenclature also drew many seekers of cheese boards and charcuterie boards, the adult Lunchables of the restaurant world.