Waiting for that bronzed-skin chicken and fennel in chile butter at The Little Club, I donned my writer hat and puzzled over how to describe the moment.

What bubbled up first was a history question. Sixty years ago, how did music writers find the words to transmit the feeling of watching Bob Dylan pick his way through “Blowin’ in the Wind” in a Greenwich Village coffee shop?

Then I slapped myself, mentally. The celebrity chef era, bolstered by food media that found survivors-in-chef’s-whites television shows an easy sell to advertisers, has made chefs American cultural heroes. Its best effect has been to give a lucky handful of hardworking restaurant lifers a shot at easy street.

Its grossest effect has been encouraging spending on “stars” whose restaurants and designer cookware sets are black holes. Meanwhile, I have become increasingly wary of my role in Buffalo champion-anointing.

That said, if you love dining, you should visit The Little Club, Tommy and Mary Lombardo’s place across from Ristorante Lombardo. It’s not a wine bar. It’s the next chapter of the Lombardo legacy, led by its new generation.

There, the kitchen led by chef Michael “Gus” Giambra has blown my mind for three years and counting. Giambra’s traveling, training and learning from talented figures like Dan Borelli, his Little Club predecessor, has him ready to play. Beverage director Erika Talbot and sous chef Joel Standard have been on the team since 2021. He’s quarterbacking a menu that can hit you from any angle, little drop passes, deep bombs. Team stuff, no naked bootlegs or Statue-of-Liberty gimmick plays.

Giambra, at 28, is a wunderkind. But without a universe of support and planets coming into alignment, Giambra, like any chef, is useless as a fighter pilot without a jet plane.

For The Little Club to happen, many cards had to fall right. First, Mary and Tommy Lombardo wanted something different. Then they had the resources to give employees what they needed. Support from an established operation across the street for staff pinch-hitters and auxiliary space to cook and stash. Plus the crucial foundation of financially accessible real estate in prime restaurant territory.

Add relationships with the people who provide the best possible ingredients, especially from local farms. In short, the owners hired talented people and got out of their way.

The results make it my first suggestion for fine dining on Hertel Avenue, with all due respect to its progenitor across the street.

Two or three small plates can give you a sense of the adventure ahead. Papas bravas ($12), the classic Spanish tapas of fried potatoes with spicy, garlicky and cooling dips, says hola from Madrid.

Octopus terrine ($18), tender tentacle nuggets suspended in octopus gelee, is grounded by tangy verdure, olive schiacciate salad, celery and roasted shallots. If you were ever going to give octopus a chance, I’d place your token here.

Putting lamb tartare ($22) on a menu will make some customers blanch. Lamb fanciers get a rare window to eat rare lamb with relish, knowing its provenance. Marinated eggplant, crispy lentils, labneh and husk cherries –halfway between grape and tomato – provide diverse dance partners that groove with funky meat.

If the Italian tuna vinaigrette called tonnato ($18) appears on the Little Club menu, say yes, and compare against other tonnatos you have known. Lately, tonnato dresses marinated potatoes, peppers and beans, topped with a soft egg and anchovy.

The Little Club’s level of craft defies full description in this space. Tomatoes of the moment ($16) are presented in marigold leaf dressing further tomatified with housemade tomato vine vinegar, swaddled in warmed Parma butter, under a canopy of mint and marigold petals.

Fennel and chile butter ($15), a Borelli classic, dressed braised bulb slices with lemon, goat feta and oregano. Braised chicken leg and thigh ($32), with herbs somehow welded into its gorgeously caramelized skin, tops a summer celebration of cucumber, tomato, onion and green garlic yogurt.

Brulee-topped Basque cheesecake adorned with Thai basil and plums roasted in marsala wine, and panna cotta with lemon honey, toffee crumple and a spoonful of champagne vinegar are legitimate destination desserts ($12).

Anything can disturb the delicate web of human efforts that can create gossamer moments, the nights that turn customers into regulars.

Which leaves me wondering: What would it be like watching Dylan in a Little Club on Hertel Avenue, gone electric and backed by The Band?

No one knows how many shows there will be in this homestand. But good seats are still available.

The Little Club

1197 Hertel Ave., thelittleclub.bar, 716-427-6400

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Ambiance: library, but for wine.

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: chicken, lamb tartare, Basque cheesecake

Outdoor dining: yes

Photos: The Little Club on Hertel Avenue Bronzed-skin braised chicken at The Little Club Eating before customers come in Tuna Crudo Basque Cheesecake Squash Blossoms Drink preparation in bar Squash Carpaccio Entrance Chef's favorite