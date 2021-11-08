At The Colony, Rat Pack swagger in Irving

In 1982, gasoline was 92 cents a gallon, and the LaBarbera family took over the restaurant beside the main drag in Irving.

While the world changed around his kitchen, Jeff LaBarbera is right where he started, in the kitchen at 876 Main Road, Irving.

While I regret the years that I’ve missed it, I’m here to report that Jeff LaBarbera and his crew have The Colony Seafood and Steakhouse still rolling – even swaggering – with hip cuisine in a town that’s better known for selling cigarettes.

Dean Martin would approve, I thought, walking into a room done in earth tones and white tablecloths. Reservations are a must, because some nights there is not a seat for walk-in customers, adding to the clubby feel.

Crowds come to revel in gloriously retro cuisine like the Colony crispy chicken livers with horseradish cream ($12).

Inspired by a chicken liver dish with peppers and onions in an early formative kitchen, the Fireside Manor (now Manning’s Fireside Manor) in Dunkirk, LaBarbera rolls his in cracker meal, to brilliant effect.