At The Colony, Rat Pack swagger in Irving

In 1982, gasoline was 92 cents a gallon, and the LaBarbera family took over the restaurant beside the main drag in Irving.
While the world changed around his kitchen, Jeff LaBarbera is right where he started, in the kitchen at 876 Main Road, Irving.
While I regret the years that I’ve missed it, I’m here to report that Jeff LaBarbera and his crew have The Colony Seafood and Steakhouse still rolling – even swaggering – with hip cuisine in a town that’s better known for selling cigarettes.
Dean Martin would approve, I thought, walking into a room done in earth tones and white tablecloths. Reservations are a must, because some nights there is not a seat for walk-in customers, adding to the clubby feel.
Crowds come to revel in gloriously retro cuisine like the Colony crispy chicken livers with horseradish cream ($12).
Inspired by a chicken liver dish with peppers and onions in an early formative kitchen, the Fireside Manor (now Manning’s Fireside Manor) in Dunkirk, LaBarbera rolls his in cracker meal, to brilliant effect.
How old-school is smoked whitefish salad ($10)? Just a big ol’ scoop of flaked fillets, chives and mayonnaise, alongside an array of crackers. Much too rich for full consumption, I took it home and enjoyed it again later. When the crackers ran out, I used a fork.
Fried calamari ($11) was a textbook, straightforward abundance of rings and crispy tentacles in ungreasy bronzed jackets, surrounding a ramekin of herby marinara, with lemon wedges for squeezing over the whole shebang.
Walleye still makes it to the table regularly as part of the perch and walleye fingers ($13) appetizer. Simply beer-battered, fried and presented with tartar sauce and lemon wedges, it’s a low-commitment way to lean seaward.
Outstanding pork belly offerings are hardly rare, but The Colony’s ($11) approaches the issue from the Pacific Rim, presenting lozenges of crispy deep-fried pork belly tossed in a teriyaki-ish sauce with cubes of grilled fresh pineapple.
Eggplant caponata ($10) – sweet-and-sour eggplant relish with bell peppers, onions and capers - arrived encircled with expanses of Parmesan-dusted garlic bread for a firm foundation under every bite.
Steaks, served with a twice-baked potato, vegetable and salad, range from hardcore carnivore marathons like the 32-ounce porterhouse ($42) to jazzed-up ensemble acts like the Moody Blue ($31), stuffed with smoked blue cheese and topped with onion marmalade. The finest might be the tenderloin duxelle ($43), stuffed with minced mushrooms and onions, crusted in peppercorn and seared.
Sicilian tripe with sausage ($24) came out tenderly musky, as it should, the offal’s character having ennobled the tomato sauce in which it was enrobed.
Germany was another nation heard from at an October dinner. The pork cutlet in the jaegerschnitzel ($26) was still crispy under its blanket of mushroom gravy, and the butter-fried spaetzle dumplings alongside were admirably suited to catching spillages.
Seafood gets first billing in the restaurant’s name, and when it came to entrees, I’d follow suit.
Blackened mahi-mahi New Orleans was a memorable piece of tenderly seared fish in a rousing spice coat that still lets its seafood sweetness shine ($28). Sauce picante, a zippy tomato gravy, and down-and-dirty rice was underneath. Finding this measured, skillful homage to New Orleans this far from Bourbon Street was a real treat.
Salmon piccata ($29) brought a lightly cooked salmon filet sluiced in lemony caper butter, served over a bed of tender butter beans. Legumes and salmon isn’t a common pairing, and this was one dish that made me wonder why.
Ordering shrimp and grits ($28) turned up a big bowlful of cheese grits topped with sautéed thumb-sized shrimp and slices of smoky, spicy andouille sausage, and – in a completely gratuitous pork pile-on – bacon, plus a desultory handful of scallions. It was slightly too greasy, but so lusty that I forgave it.
Our servers were efficient and well-versed in walking first-timers through the menu’s nooks and crannies.
Typically, bathrooms are not worth mentioning, but the Colony men’s room is worth a tour. LaBarbera collects sailing ship models, and that’s where he displays his collection. Perhaps in his spare time, he can come up with better eye candy for the ladies.
For now, though, this Irving owner and his crew have their hands full.
Swing open the door with the "RESERVATIONS ONLY" sign and you might be forgiven a few finger snaps as the hostess leads the way to the last table in a full house, while Sammy and Frank glide through “Mack the Knife.”
876 Main Road, Irving, 934-4826, colonyseafoodandsteakhouse.com
Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Sunday. Closed Tuesday.
Prices: appetizers, $5-$13; entrees, $14-$45.
Ambiance: A low-key Rat Pack hangout
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many choices
Outside seating: no
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.