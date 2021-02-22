At Taste of Nepal, a trip to Kathmandu begins in Niagara Falls

Co-diners slung epithets: “chaw of tobacco,” “weeds and gravel.” My mind went to how tough life must be in a Nepalese February for this fibrous but vitamin-packed ensemble to be celebrated for its life-sustaining properties.

Get gundruk if you’re up for a walk on the wild side. But also know that my guests pretty much adored everything else they tried.

Chicken chili ($12) was a huge hit. It’s a standard Chinese-Indian hybrid dish, like the chow mein ($12-$15) on the Taste of Nepal menu.

This chicken chili version was the best I’ve tried in town. If you’re wary of the odder stuff, get this and a plate of rice.

Bhindi masala ($15) is deeply caramelized onions and okra. Palung ko saag ($14) is spinach cooked with Nepalese spices (mustard, fenugreek, ginger, garlic) a delicious way to get greens on the table without the challenging aspects of gundruk.

Another upgrade from standard Indian were the tandoori dishes. The proteins in chicken tandoor ($15) and shrimp tandoor ($18) arrived well-seasoned and properly singed from the intense heat.