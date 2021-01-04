At Taqueria los Mayas, transcendent tacos and old favorites for a new year

There have been times when I considered the possibility that I was excessively hyping Taqueria los Mayas in person and through social media. There are many restaurants that are at least nominally Mexican in Western New York, and I do feel a responsibility to wield my searchlight of publicity on diverse operations.

Then someone says “Taqueria los Mayas? Never heard of it.” Which forces me to take out my phone and begin repairing their information deficit with photographs and reviews, until they start edging away with one eye on the exit.

Is that so wrong?

Here’s another thing I noticed: I don’t have to tell people twice. Especially if they’ve thrilled to Mexican cuisine in Austin, Lubbock, Sacramento or Chicago. One visit to the little Cheektowaga restaurant Jorge Anguiano and his family opened in 2017 generally leads to follow-up visits.

In a time of takeout, Taqueria los Mayas’ talented cooks have expanded the menu. “Birria con consommé,” a style of taco that’s been popular on the West Coast for a generation, but only recently arrived on these shores, is one of the reasons I’m a relentless booster.