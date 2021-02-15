At Southern Junction, Texas barbecue and Indian cuisine meet

In Ecclesiastes, it is written: “There is nothing new under the sun.” I can’t judge the author harshly for their take, as it was written around 300 BCE. As such, the author never had a chance to try Southern Junction.
Meeting dishes that I’ve read about for the first time is always educational. New dishes conceived by thoughtful cooks are rare, thrilling rewards for the chowhounding I do.
What Ryan Fernandez has brought Buffalo at Southern Junction is bigger, an idea of fused flavors, grown from the rootstock of his journey, that could become its own genre.
Born in Kerala, India, Fernandez was raised in Austin, Texas, falling in love with what oak smoke does to well-marbled beef while his Keralan mother’s spice moves through every pore. Classic Texas-style barbecue, crossed with Indian spices and techniques, makes Southern Junction one of a kind.
Beef brisket, the king of Texas barbecue, comes out ruggedly crusted, its tenderness shot through with seams of fat that soak up smoke. Made with more expensive prime-graded beef, it’s my favorite brisket in town, surely a contender for the best in Western New York. Fernandez makes a zippy barbecue sauce, which is served on the side.
Chuck, smoked, shredded and fortified with brisket trimmings, are the base of barbacurry, beef ennobled with smoked fat and Indian masala spices.
Smoky chicken tikka is what happens when tandoori chicken collides with chicken barbecue. Boneless thighs are marinated in yogurt, garlic, ginger and spices, then smoked. Shredded, it comes with pickled onions and cardamom cornbread, like other meat orders.
Cornbread is a sticking point with me at barbecue joints, especially now that Suzy Q’s toasted honey-butter cornbread is extinct. At Southern Junction, it tastes like corn, not cake, and a whisper of cardamom is a welcome Indian-inspired wrinkle in the traditional fabric.
Brisket and barbacurry are $12 for a half-pound serving, with pickled onions and cornbread. Chicken tikka and a solid version of pulled pork, smoked over hickory and oak, are $8. Hot links, beef-and-pork sausages made by Moriarty Meats to Fernandez’s specifications and smoked on the pit, are $4.50, with a snappy skin, gushing with juice.
Other sides ($5) include a compelling mac and cheese of white cheddar and serrano peppers, smoky baked beans and chickpeas in curry sauce. Instead of french fries, you can get biryani rice with fried onions and cilantro.
Besides his barbecue work, Fernandez has brought the kolache to Buffalo, reproducing the poofy semisweet buns stuffed with savory fillings, popularized by Czech bakers in Texas and elsewhere. At Southern Junction, kolaches ($6) are stuffed with brisket and American cheese, chile-enlivened pulled pork or a hot link with American cheese.
One of the upsides to a barbecue place run by a guy who grew up eating Indian food is that the vegetarian options are significantly better than most barbecue menus.
Consider the smoked cauliflower ($8). Fernandez trims heads and pops them in the smoker to par-cook and absorb aroma. Then it’s cut into spears, tossed in a batter similar to Indian pakora fried vegetable bites, and fried. It’s served with an Indian chutney of cilantro, lime and green chile, and paprika aioli.
Another side dish that’s returning to the menu soon is a Southern Junction turn on coleslaw. Stir-fried shredded cabbage dish, smoky from a brief, fierce saute and flavored with a Keralan spice blend.
That said, vegan options will have to wait, possibly for a bigger kitchen, and a bigger menu. Until the current unpleasantness is over, Southern Junction will stay a takeout-only spot, Fernandez said.
So how do you get this stuff? Here’s the details.
Every week, Southern Junction posts what’s new on Facebook and Instagram, and takes orders through southernjunction716.com starting Monday for pickup that Friday through Sunday.
At times, the operation runs out of items, so this is definitely an “early bird gets the brisket” situation.
On Saturdays, kolaches are available as part of the Chandler Street Winter Market, among the work of many other vendors of food, produce and local crafts. It’s held in the parking lot behind 27 Chandler St., accessed off Grote Street.
Trying to tell the future is risky business even in normal times, but it seems like Fernandez’s business is steady enough to eventually grow into a sit-down restaurant and kolache bakery.
As much as I appreciate what Fernandez has done for my belly, I also savor what he’s done for my spirit. There’s no dessert finer than hope.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Southern Junction
27 Grant St. (235-8162, southernjunction716.com)
Hours: Takeout only. Weekly ordering starts Monday for pickup Friday through Sunday.
Prices: barbecue, $8-$28; kolaches, $6; sides, $5-$22.
Parking: lot
Gluten-free: many choices
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.