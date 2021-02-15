At Southern Junction, Texas barbecue and Indian cuisine meet

In Ecclesiastes, it is written: “There is nothing new under the sun.” I can’t judge the author harshly for their take, as it was written around 300 BCE. As such, the author never had a chance to try Southern Junction.

Meeting dishes that I’ve read about for the first time is always educational. New dishes conceived by thoughtful cooks are rare, thrilling rewards for the chowhounding I do.

What Ryan Fernandez has brought Buffalo at Southern Junction is bigger, an idea of fused flavors, grown from the rootstock of his journey, that could become its own genre.

Born in Kerala, India, Fernandez was raised in Austin, Texas, falling in love with what oak smoke does to well-marbled beef while his Keralan mother’s spice moves through every pore. Classic Texas-style barbecue, crossed with Indian spices and techniques, makes Southern Junction one of a kind.