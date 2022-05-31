At Soho, a showman shines on the Chippewa Strip

So far in its lifetime as a Chippewa Strip anchor, the double-decker venue called Soho has carved out a reputation as a party bar. On weekends, throngs of partiers thirsty for drink and dance have flooded its three bars and two patios like hurricane waves battering a lighthouse.

Changing the course to a food-focused presentation to attract guests more interested in appetizers and entrees than shots and bottle service, is no small feat. To steer this turnaround, owner Jay Manno reached out for J.J. Richert, a chef whose work is distinctive and gutsy enough to be heard through the din.

Richert drew a crowd at Torches, opened in 2007 with brother Kevin, through a menu of influences from China, the Caribbean and the supermarket snack aisle. His mix of high technique and lowdown stoner snacks earned him an audience before the brothers opened Smoke on the Water, a City of Tonawanda barbecue joint they ran from 2012 to 2019.

At Soho, where Richert took over the kitchen in January, his high-low game is in full effect.

This is Buffalo, so you’ve probably had pierogi, the Polish stuffed pasta. Richert takes potato-filled versions ($8 for three), wraps them with bacon, and pops the whole parcel in the Frialator. Dressed with cooling blue cheese dressing, fresh scallions and a spritz of cayenne pepper sauce, these are indulgent descendants of the potato skin line of snacking satisfactions.

Pork belly has taken over Buffalo menus, but too few versions have been given the proper patient braise, cooling and finishing crisp-up, coming out like jerky someone forgot to slice. At Soho, candy bar-sized slices of belly cooked in ginger broth come out as pig candy, melty, meaty and edged in dark caramel from its sojourn under the salamander.

They arrive as tacos ($15 for three) in flour tortillas, balancing the richness with a crunchy radish and cucumber slaw, scallions and lime wedges for squeezing. These are jumbo tacos, meaning one should satisfy all but the most ardent pork belly partisans.

Making an appearance from the Torches menu, Skyscraper Caesar ($15) presents the classic salad as sheaves of dressed romaine bundled in prosciutto de parma cured ham, with a deviled egg. Potstickers ($11), Asian-style dumplings, are filled with chicken imbued with lemongrass and ginger, with a dip of black vinegar and soy.

The grilled Puerto Rican skirt steak ($38) was a blast from the past I was glad to meet again. Richert marinates the beef, grills it to a juicy pink inside, and wraps it around a roasted sweet potato. The resulting cylinder is filled with pico de gallo salsa of fresh-chopped tomatoes, onions and cilantro, bolstered with black beans. Roasted plantains and Argentine chimichurri, the parsley-based pesto, help make it a plate that rewards lingering.

Richert’s pastrami pork tenderloin ($26) is a mustard-crusted, spiced, smoked and seared piece of lean pork. Between the applewood-smoked meat, roasted beets and soufflé of rye bread and Swiss cheese, the dish leans rustic, with a whole-grain mustard demiglace.

Crispy cashew coconut chicken ($23) is a boffo piece of bird, emerging on a bed of saffron risotto, clad in a crunchy jacket of ground cashews and coconut with cornflakes for additional crunch. Pomegranate arils add juicy pops to each bite.

The menu’s Reppin’ Buffalo section names names. Housemade potato chips come with with Bison dip ($6). Beef on kummelweck ($16), served with hand-cut fries, gets Miller’s horseradish for punch. Chiavetta’s-marinated chicken breast, grilled ($16), gets presented on a pillowy brioche bun, with minimal framing of lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and more of those fries. In a nod to the times, chicken wings are listed as MP or market price, as one would see, applied to rarities like live Dungeness crab.

Sunday brunch is another draw, as the menu turns to Richert’s take on classic dishes. Benedicts are made with housemade Canadian bacon ($20) and crab cakes ($32). A Dutch apple buckwheat pancake ($18) is duded up with apple-caramel whipped cream and candied walnuts. Chicken and waffles is buttermilk fried chicken on a Belgian waffle with port maple syrup ($27).

The grapefruit gnocchi ($14) is an homage to a dish he learned on his first job from Stavros Malliaris at Ambrosia. Grapefruit cream sauce, fresh grapefruit supremes, yogurt and mint chiffonade make for a memorable dish that is, as it turns out, not so crazy after all.

Not everything we tried hit the spot. Lobster bisque ($10) with sherry whipped cream turned up unpleasantly salty.

Yet after years in which a burger and fries might have been the most consistent meal at Soho, this represents a great leap forward. For this AARP-adjacent adult, passing around plates on the roof deck while the city buzzed below felt delightfully urbane. Now we’ll see if the kids will dance to it.

Soho

64 W. Chippewa St., sohobuffalony.com, 856-7646

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Parking: street

Atmosphere: urban energy

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: ask server

Outdoor dining: double-decker patios

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

