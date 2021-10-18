At Six Friends Cabernet, Lancaster enjoys farm-to-table option

For as long as I’ve been paying attention, Broadway in Lancaster has been a vale of fish fries, pierogi, pancakes and other staples of family dining.

Last year, that changed with the addition of Six Friends Cabernet, Tony and Kim Martino’s effort to offer the village an upscale alternative. In this case, it’s a restaurant that aims to creatively harness the work of local farmers whenever possible, and offer a wine tasting experience tilted toward New York State vintages.

Despite the restaurant’s single-varietal name, it offers a wide variety of grapes in wine form, leading with tasting flights that encourage diners to have a little education for dinner.

Tasting flights ($10) give sippers four chances to hit pay dirt from a list of vintages grown in the Finger Lakes, Niagara and Chautauqua regions. There’s also a dozen straightforward choices from distant wine regions, like California, Italy and Argentina.

It’s when you turn to the food that things really start to get interesting. Chef Jessica Arends is a kitchen veteran who has gotten a chance to put her creativity to work at last, and it shows.