At Share Kitchen, the most interesting menu in Williamsville

Flipping through photographs on social media often makes it easier for me to find interesting places to explore.
That's where I caught a glimpse of Isaac Layzod, the chef at Share Kitchen. A tall, bald figure with lots of neck tattoos and earlobe hoops got me thinking of heavy metal screaming but this would be one of those times that it would be a mistake to judge the album by the cover. Layzod’s oeuvre reminds me more of David Bowie, soulfully melodic numbers with artful flourishes.
In other words, Layzod can really cook. Share owner Joel Schreck recruited him from Syracuse, listened to Layzod’s ideas, and the result is the most interesting Village of Williamsville menu in ages. (Not a particularly high bar, certainly, but that’s not Layzod’s fault.)
Check out the Roman riff on nachos titled Nachos Italiano ($17). Fried, gyoza wrappers become softball-circumference conveyances of cacio e pepe sauce, adorned with umami-laden flakes of crisped prosciutto and blistered tomatoes for juiciness.
Vegan banh mi tacos ($17) were one of the table’s favorites of the night, a vivacious handful of textures, colors and flavors that received high praise from one carnivore: “I wouldn’t have known it was vegan if you hadn’t told me.” Not by camouflaging vegetable matter as “hamburger” or “wings,” but by canny vegetable cooking. Jackfruit is braised and glazed teriyaki style, then served inside a double shell of flour and crispy tortillas, with cauliflower and pickled carrot, under a drift of fresh cilantro and chiffonade basil.
At Share Kitchen, Parmesan truffle fries ($10) lead an array of plates fit for centering a conversation among friends. Gloriously bronzed, drifted in Parmesan, heady with the mushroom perfume of truffle oil, they’re an easy choice to clink glasses over while you figure out the evening’s entertainment.
By the time Eggplant Caprese ($13) arrived, the verdict was in: Share Kitchen takes vegetables seriously. Saucer-sized eggplant slices were crumbed and fried, then interleafed with fresh mozzarella and slices of outstanding tomatoes, for March. Wreathed in pea tendrils and fragrant basil, it brought spring to table.
Shellfish slurpers fans should note the oyster option, two types of Prince Edward Island ($3 each) on our visit. Cleanly shucked, plump and briny, they arrived on a beach of shaved ice with a saucer of dill pickle mignonette, bringing Polonia pucker to the bivalve banquet.
The menu’s Italianate theme continued with roasted artichokes ($13). A peach-sized specimen was split and roasted under precisely toasted fresh breadcrumbs alive with fresh minced garlic. The squeeze of lemon was all they needed.
Soup of the day ($10) was chicken pot pie. Though it was practically balmy outside, it’s still comfort food season when you know it’s going to snow at least once more. Creamy chicken gravy stuffed with bites of poultry, carrots and peas came topped with a pastry lattice that rewarded with golden brown crunch.
Prime ribeye sliders ($16) were just the thing if you wanted a bit of beef with cherrywood smoked bacon, white cheddar and pickled jalapenos.
A plush plate of pan-roasted sea scallops ($32) offered four plum-sized diver scallops, seared and served over a field of greens with spring pea puree, leeks, crispy mushrooms and parsnip chips.
Sesame crusted tuna ($32) came out a skosh undercooked, and the shotput-sized meatball with a core of fresh mozzarella was overly salty. These require minor adjustments, but our feast continued unimpeded.
Support Local Journalism
Layzod’s Fruity Pebbles cereal milk crème brulee ($9) hits my 50-something pleasure centers like a laser-guided deliciousness munition. It combined the gleeful retro delight of a Saturday morning cartoon-watching with the adult pleasure of cracking into silky custard in a sharp bistro. While cereal milk as an ingredient began at Manhattan’s Milk Bar with cornflakes, Layzod has a sweeter tooth. From time to time, he will also offer Froot Loops crème brulee as a flight of smaller servings, for which he sorts the loops by color to isolate on the satisfactions of each flavor.
He can slay with the classics, too. Ooey gooey butter cake ($9) is a devastatingly rich slice of celebration, a depth of bruleed butterscotch custard anchored by a chewy cookie-ish crust. Wearing a perky toque of whipped cream, it’s plenty enough sugar to seal the deal.
Our server Tomas cheerfully brought our complicated meal in for a landing, showing little strain even though the restaurant was showing signs of accelerating back to near-normal. When summer comes, the corner of Main and East Spring will instantly be one of the coolest perches in the village.
The pull to gather again is strong. I pray that it won’t be strong enough for us to abandon caution, leading to another shutdown. Even if you won’t be venturing out to dine for some time, it’s never too soon to talk to the people you miss, plotting over the day you can see their smiles in person again.
The when’s up to you. For the where, consider Share Kitchen, the place where Williamsville gets interesting.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Share Kitchen
5590 Main St., Williamsville (906-3400, sharekbr.com)
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Prices: appetizers and salads, $7-23; handhelds, $16-$19.
Atmosphere: bustling bistro
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many choices
Photos: Explore Share Kitchen & Bar Room in Williamsville
Vegan tacos bahn mi
Share Kitchen & Bar Room
De Nachos Italiano
Time to share
Pan-roasted scallops
Dining room
Roasted artichokes
Window seating
Fruity Pebbles crème brûlée
Ooey gooey butter cake
Dining room
Room with a view
The bar
Writing on the wall
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.