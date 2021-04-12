At Share Kitchen, the most interesting menu in Williamsville

Flipping through photographs on social media often makes it easier for me to find interesting places to explore.

That's where I caught a glimpse of Isaac Layzod, the chef at Share Kitchen. A tall, bald figure with lots of neck tattoos and earlobe hoops got me thinking of heavy metal screaming but this would be one of those times that it would be a mistake to judge the album by the cover. Layzod’s oeuvre reminds me more of David Bowie, soulfully melodic numbers with artful flourishes.

In other words, Layzod can really cook. Share owner Joel Schreck recruited him from Syracuse, listened to Layzod’s ideas, and the result is the most interesting Village of Williamsville menu in ages. (Not a particularly high bar, certainly, but that’s not Layzod’s fault.)

Check out the Roman riff on nachos titled Nachos Italiano ($17). Fried, gyoza wrappers become softball-circumference conveyances of cacio e pepe sauce, adorned with umami-laden flakes of crisped prosciutto and blistered tomatoes for juiciness.