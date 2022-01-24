In 1631, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan commissioned the Taj Mahal, in memory of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. In another act of memorial architecture, he decreed the creation of Shalimar Gardens, a series of plant and terraces designed to mirror paradise in earthly form.

Shalimar, the new Pakistani-Indian restaurant at the corner of Hopkins and Klein in Amherst that shares its name, has a simpler mission: to mirror the culinary paradise of its founders. Throughout the centuries-deep culinary history of Pakistan and Northern India, their peoples’ food has cross-pollinated, and Shalimar is an excellent botanical garden to explore its wild proliferation of blossoms.

The Indian restaurant preceding it, Namaste, is gone. But owners Syed Haider and Sikandar Raja, Pakistani fellows from Islamabad and Karachi, respectively, agreed to retain Namaste’s owner-chef alongside their Pakistani cooks to ensure the Indian side of the menu remains consistent.

With white tablecloths and sturdy chairs, it’s a simple, quiet room that lets the cooking make the music. A meal begins with a tray of fresh fruit and salted roasted nuts to snack on while the kitchen works. Message received: This is not fast food, but worth waiting for.

Much of it is instantly familiar: tandoor-oven-roasted meats, seafood and breads; curries vegetarian and not; the fragrant rice pilafs called biryani. All the usual suspects are here, and from lamb to fish to vegetables, dish after dish was solid. The exception was grilled chicken breast, which was dry but that's still a 95% success rate, which is not too shabby.

Pakistani standouts include paya goat ($20.99/$40.99), a dayslong braise with plenty of bones that turns up silky, every spoonful essence of animal. Paya is simmered overnight in a pot whose lid is sealed with bread dough to hold in flavors. Haleem mutton ($20.99/$42.99) was a comfort food-level porridge of grain, lentils and lamb.

Vegans and vegetarians don’t go begging, either. Potatoes, tomatoes, cauliflower, lentils, greens, eggplant and more are run through the culinary kaleidoscope for 22 dishes from aloo ghobi (cauliflower, potato, chile) to nau ratan korma ($16.99/$30.99), cashew dumplings in spiced coconut cream.

Shalimar’s menu says its cooks draw inspiration from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal. I nodded, how cool. Then I read “Thai clear soup ($9.99)” and that record-scratch noise scraped right through my head.

Here was a steaming bowl of evidence that Thai inspirations made their way across the Bay of Bengal, and from thence to Amherst. It’s a delightfully different chicken rice soup with carrots, dried herbs, and here’s the kick, a tamarind broth. That makes it slightly sour with a fruity yet unsweet undertone.

Special yakhni (broth) with beef ($7.99), boasts oxtail-deep flavor shot through with enough spice and tang to keep it interesting, with sliced beef in its depths for more protein. If more French onion offerings were built on such broth, the world would be a better place.

Thrillingly emerald spinach soup, misspelled on the menu as “Spanish” ($9.99), is far more intriguing than its mono-ingredient moniker suggests. What arrives is a creamy potage greens cooked with ginger and other spices, a multifaceted herbal cast that I suspect includes fenugreek and mustard greens. The brilliant Persian herb and lamb stew gormeh sabzi was my closest comparison.

So far, on soup alone, Shalimar had my attention. Its "snacktacular" appetizer section only deepened my ardor.

The chicken ($3) and beef ($3.50) samosas, pyramid-shaped fried turnovers stuffed with minced meat and spices, were lively and flecked with fresh chile, herbs and whole toasted spices. Pakoras fritters dipped in spiced chickpea batter show a keen fry cook at work, in vegetable, chicken or fish ($10), the latter turning up a flaky wonder that had me reminiscing about Arthur Treacher's, of all places. (That’s a compliment.)

Dhakka fish ($13.99), a Bangladeshi specialty, marinates the fish in garlic, ginger and more before frying, with deeper-flavored results.

Among tandoori meats, the lamb seekh kabobs ($12.99/$23.99) dominated the all-around competition. Minced lamb massaged with onion, fresh chile and spices is formed around skewers and grilled to tender crustiness, then finished on a sizzle platter with onions.

Another outstanding choice, beef chapli kabob ($6.99) is an intensely flavored, Whopper-sized sausage patty that gets sizzled to a juicy crisp, then presented topped with roasted tomato and matchsticked fresh ginger. Thatsa one spicy meatball, just flatter, and not soon to be forgotten.

Bread artistry is another Shalimar strength. Try the poofy Lahori kulcha ($3.99), enriched with yogurt and dusted with sesame. Garlic ginger naan ($3.99) is crowned with bronzed garlic crumbs and fresh cilantro, glistening with clarified butter.

Lamb kabob roll ($8.99) and the paratha chicken tikka roll ($9.99) lets you take Shalimar goodness in hand-held form.

Desserts include a milky rice pudding, kheer ($6.99), topped with crushed pistachio and sliced almonds. It's like a melted dish of vanilla soft-serve spooned up in the shade on a Karachi beach.

Choose your dishes wisely, and Shalimar BBQ & Grill can be your own garden of earthly delights.

Shalimar BBQ & Grill

224 Plaza Drive, Suite A, Amherst (shalimarbiz.com, 636-0250)

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: appetizers $2.50-$14.99, wraps and rolls $6.99-$9.99, entrees $12.99-$49.99

Atmosphere: quiet exploration

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: many choices

Outdoor dining: no

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com

