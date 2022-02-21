San Marco Ristorante is a restaurant of the rarest breed: a sure thing.

If you have ever swooned to the grill-finished sea bass with creamy pesto, toasted pignoli and red peppercorns, you can find that thrill again on Kensington Avenue.

Its secret is simple. For three decades, the same three people have welcomed San Marco’s customers, cooked its food and set its standards. No other fine dining restaurant in town can say the same.

Frank Grimaldi, his chef wife, Nancy, and sous chef Linda Kiah are the power trio that figured out how to stay together. When faithful fans come in search of luxurious Italian cooking seasoned with care and grace, they find a tight little combo plays from a setlist they know by heart.

It’s a small place, decorated like a minor duke’s pied-a-terre, a main room of espresso-colored walls lined in white, and the wine room, paneled in stone and bottle shelves. You hang up your own coat, but after that it’s straight coddling through dessert. The room was full but conversation never became a struggle.

The San Marco menu is full of dishes that sound familiar, but it carves its own path, with most offerings among its antipasto, soup, salad, pasta, meat and fish made distinct by one or more Grimaldi touches that stuck over the decades.

The bresaola appetizer ($14), shaved air-cured beef over arugula dressed with good olive oil, eschews the standard Parmigiano-Reggiano flakes for shavings of funkier provolone. Gnocchi del barone, potato dumplings in a gorgonzola cream sauce, come out speckled with red peppercorns, whose fruity spark lights up each velvety bite.

Spotting fettucine alla Bolognese ($25) on a fine-dining menu seems inevitable. But how many times do you get to choose one made with lamb in the ragu along with pork? Its marriage with the wine in dusky long-simmered comfort made me wonder why it’s scarce.

There is no shortage of clever ideas in Buffalo restaurants, but your eyebrow-raising innovations matter naught if the dish thuds onto the table a hot mess. In San Marco’s kitchen, individual ingredients are given the respect they deserve, with careful cooking that allows their characters to shine.

Every Italian restaurant has a pasta with seafood like linguine allo scoglio ($36), a dish designed to showcase the glories – and sauce-enriching qualities – of fresh seafood. Shrimp, squid, scallops and mussels go into San Marco’s. Most places gang-saute them for faster service, vulcanizing the most delicate pieces since different types of seafood cook at different rates. Here, the kitchen grills the seafood before pickup in a sauce of white wine and lemon. The difference comes through in spades.

Or take the vitello della nonna ($29), veal scallopini topped with eggplant, tomato sauce and cheese. Seen a million like it, right? Not like San Marco’s. Here, restraint lets both the eggplant’s warming bitterness and the veal’s milky richness come through, gilded with sunshine-fresh tomato sauce.

Well-stuffed lobster ravioli ($13), ennobled with sweet little shrimp poached in brandy, then finished in cream, is another perennial joy. Stuffed pepper ravioli ($13), a special, painted pleasure in resonant tones of roasted chile pepper, inside with cheese, and in red flakes over the light cream sauce.

Tagliolini al tartufo ($26), pasta ribbons with sizzled mushrooms, black truffle oil and a splash of cream, is on most pasta-forward menus. San Marco’s was a table favorite, redolent of forest glades with a subtle soupçon of truffle oil.

Wilderness tempered with finesse returned with the cinghale all brace ($33), boar tenderloin marinated with juniper berries, grilled and presented in a heady Barolo wine sauce. A special of grilled venison ($48) anointed with black truffles, finished with porcini sauce and brandied cherries was truly dinner worthy of a duke.

Dish after dish, the Grimaldi version stands out. The details bring back customers who like the fact that some things are as good as ever.

That sea bass ($38) was so pan-seared into memory that when all the dining rooms closed in March 2020, it made my shortlist of last-wish dishes available via takeout. It was just as good in the driver’s seat of my car.

At my recent visit, lightning struck again. A whitefish ingot boasting judiciously charred corners and a buttery middle is swaddled in pungent herbal cream and punctuated with toasty bursts of pinenuts and sparks of red peppercorn. Completing the plate was San Marco’s vegetable medley of roasted potatoes, properly crisp-tender asparagus, carefully grilled zucchini and summer squash.

Desserts ($10) include frozen bombes in passionfruit-mango-vanilla, lemon semifreddo with lemoncello center, and cappuccino gelato with an espresso core and coffee meringue sprinkles.

One tradition that Italians did not transplant into the fertile soil of the New World was royalty. On restaurant terms, San Marco has earned a crown, and you should consider applying to visit the Duchy of San Marco. No passport required.

San Marco

2082 Kensington Ave., Amherst (839-5876, sanmarcobuffalony.com)

Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: antipasto, $11-$23; pasta, $22-$36; entrees, $26-$48.

Atmosphere: genteel luxury

Parking: lot

Gluten-free: many choices.

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Outdoor dining: no

