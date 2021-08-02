At Roman's, crisp-edged pizzas challenge Neapolitan supremacy

Days after Roman’s opened its doors in Batavia in March 2020, every restaurant dining room in New York State was closed by government order. Unlike many fledgling operations launched that fateful month, Roman’s has not just survived, but even thrived, succeeding in bringing a little Italy to Batavia’s Main Street.

The spot that was last Ken’s Charcoal Pits has moved a notch upscale, centering wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas made in a wood-burning oven alongside the patio, where Cinzano umbrellas now flutter over the tables. The music is "Lady and the Tramp" spaghetti-scene Italian. Owners Derek and Jennifer Geib also operate the Coffee Press nearby.

There are enough televisions in the bar area to make it a decent game-watching environment, along with a beer lineup that's a dozen taps deep. But there’s also enough space in Roman’s vast footprint, including an indoor dining room with Main Street views, to escape the television buzz.

The patio fills first in reasonable weather, with the lure of fresh air. High-top tables near the pizza oven provide a glimpse of the relentless work of the pizzaiolos, led by Chef Will Burch, stretching and topping dough, and moving them around the oven to cook properly.