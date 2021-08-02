At Roman's, crisp-edged pizzas challenge Neapolitan supremacy

Days after Roman’s opened its doors in Batavia in March 2020, every restaurant dining room in New York State was closed by government order. Unlike many fledgling operations launched that fateful month, Roman’s has not just survived, but even thrived, succeeding in bringing a little Italy to Batavia’s Main Street.
The spot that was last Ken’s Charcoal Pits has moved a notch upscale, centering wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas made in a wood-burning oven alongside the patio, where Cinzano umbrellas now flutter over the tables. The music is "Lady and the Tramp" spaghetti-scene Italian. Owners Derek and Jennifer Geib also operate the Coffee Press nearby.
There are enough televisions in the bar area to make it a decent game-watching environment, along with a beer lineup that's a dozen taps deep. But there’s also enough space in Roman’s vast footprint, including an indoor dining room with Main Street views, to escape the television buzz.
The patio fills first in reasonable weather, with the lure of fresh air. High-top tables near the pizza oven provide a glimpse of the relentless work of the pizzaiolos, led by Chef Will Burch, stretching and topping dough, and moving them around the oven to cook properly.
At Roman’s, artichoke fritters ($12) don’t fit the classic description of a blended mixture in dollops. Instead, they’re whole artichoke hearts, battered and fried. The Gorgonzola cream dip brings an element of raunchiness to an otherwise straightforward dish.
Calamari ($12) was a lightly battered jumble of rings and plenty of crispy tentacles, plus fried pepper rings that added a zing when mistaken for a docile morsel of squid. Spicy mayonnaise was the dipper. Bruschetta ($8) steps out of line again, happily, with zucchini and capers along with the tomatoes you would expect.
At lunch, Caesar salad ($8) plus salmon ($6) was a banger of a dinner salad. Lots of fresh chopped romaine, creamy garlicky dressing and shaved Parmesan cheese. Crusted from the grill, yet moist at heart, the salmon added richness without heft. One day, perhaps, the croutons will be housemade, but I would still order it again regardless.
The midstate specialty known as Utica greens ($11) adds range to the starters list. Sauteed escarole and onions are the base, emboldened with diced prosciutto, cherry peppers and garlic, then showered with Parmesan. That leaves it brothy enough at bowl’s bottom to require all four pieces of cheese toast, bubbly brown from the broiler.
As far as vegetable dishes go, this is no shrinking violet.
Too often a pork sandwich signals pig crockpotted to mushy anonymity, flavored with “barbecue sauce” whose first ingredient is corn syrup. At Roman’s, pork gets roasted low and slow, revealing its gentle boar background. Shredded, it’s served on a toasted sub roll and blanketed with mozzarella ($9).
It can be dressed in a tomato sauce. But the version tossed with sauteed escarole and onions was my hands-down favorite, one of my most satisfying sub-$10 sandwiches of the year. The fact that it comes with spiffy housemade potato chips dusted in barbecue-rub-like spices does not hurt its candidacy.
Roman’s pizzas are distinguished by their cracker-crisp corniciones, the farthest thing from the poofy char-bubbled dough handles of the Neapolitan school. They’re still relatively floppy in the middle, not to be one-handed like a stout Lovejoy Pizza slice. Cauliflower (plus $3) and gluten-free (plus $2) crusts are available.
The signature Roman ($13) goes the usual Buffalo cheese and pep route – cup-and-char pepperoni, plum tomato sauce – adding dabs of ricotta, and a dusting of funky pecorino Romano.
Support Local Journalism
Other favorites included Roman’s dill pickle pie ($13), mozzarella, roasted garlic, housemade dill sauce, Parmesan and dill pickle slices. Among the local crop of pickle pizza pretenders, the dill and garlic punched through the cheesedrifts better.
Buffalo chicken ($14), diced breaded chicken on provolone, mozzarella, creamy Buffalo sauce, finished with blue cheese dressing, was the first to disappear. The Goodfella ($14), mozzarella, smoked red pepper sauce, roasted red peppers, sausage, Parmesan, was not too shabby either, though I couldn’t find smoke in the sauce.
Classic white ($13) was a nicely balanced salad pizza, with broccoli, spinach, bruschetta tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, garlic, in an olive oil dressing.
A delightful s’mores dessert topped with a disc of freshly toasted marshmallow perched on a warm brownie puck ($7) scored top shelf.
Our servers were effective, but stressed. Expect delays at peak hours. If you have to wait for a table or food to emerge from the kitchen, I guarantee your server has an airtight alibi.
There’s plenty of reasons at Roman’s to abide a while. Thin-crust pizza might seem a bit chichi for Main Street, Batavia, but read the room: there’s at least one pie on every table. There’s a reason they say: When in Roman’s.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Roman’s
Location: 59 Main St., Batavia (585-345-6788, romansonmain.com)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Prices: appetizers, $8-$13; sandwiches, $9-$10; pizzas, $12-$15.
Atmosphere: Sociable bustle
Parking: lot in rear
Gluten-free: cauliflower, gluten-free crusts
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Outdoor seating: yes
Photos: Explore the pizzas and sandwiches at Roman's of Batavia
Roman's of Batavia
The covered patio
Pizza pedestals
Many beer choices
Cold pints on the patio
Head chef Will Burch at the brick oven.
Fresh from the oven
Classic White Pizza
Dill pickle pizza
Wood baked pizzas
Pork Ragu sandwich
Caprese
Utica Greens
French Onion Soup
In the kitchen
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.