My favorite genre among the dramatic arts is the sort of dinner theater showcasing a skilled server’s deft professionalism as an ingredient in the dish’s splendor. Witnessing an expert debone a whole fish faster than I can open a can of tuna is reassuring, as it implies dinner is in expert hands.

The number of places between Toronto and New York City where you can witness this sort of ritual are few and far between. Younger customers don’t thrill to fine dining’s rituals the way their parents did, and would get along just fine for the rest of their lives without being presented a single cork to examine.

Which is to say, enjoy Ristorante Lombardo and its counterparts while you can. The Lombardo family’s Hertel Avenue dining room remains a reliable source for the amalgam of luxury and expertise that defines fine dining.

The clubby dining room, lined in brown, copper and cream, is anchored by a massive floral display halfway to a botanical garden. Even the Covid-era dividers extending above booth backs don’t spoil the effect, and its soothing acoustic qualities allow conversations to flow with the wine.

Bread comes in warm, fluffy Italian, and crackerlike housemade lavash adds a toasty snap to predinner nibbling, along with a butter dusted with crunchy sea salt flakes. You’ll need a snack to tide you over if you want to read the wine list, more of a ledger really, with the broadest selection of Italian vintages in Buffalo.

Antipasti choices includes the well-known Lombardo starter of figs roasted in prosciutto jackets until their Gorgonzola hearts are bubbly ($16). Octopus ($18) reached the table as a tentacle braised, then fired to a crisply toothsome exterior. Roasted fingerling potatoes, celery, pickled onion and radish rounded out the dish, begging for a swipe through squid ink aioli dark as ocean depths.

Foie gras has all but disappeared from Buffalo menus, making Executive Chef Eric Nessa’s day boat scallop and king oyster mushroom appetizer ($16) a leading contender for the luxury-to-bite ratio crown.

A fat scallop gets seared and bathed in herb butter, then lands on porcini mushroom cream, with a dab of garlicky potato rouille, served alongside a lightly bronzed mushroom bigger than my thumb. Rounded out with a tuft of bitter frisee salad and crispy fried shallots, the wedding of sea and earth, dressed in sumptuous outfits, was a perfect petite indulgence.

Veal meatballs ($18) were more peasant-leaning, three tender spheres in broth swimming with braised escarole and barlotti beans, under a dusting of grana Padano.

When it comes to salad, there are certainly other places in Buffalo where you can find offerings to rival Lombardo’s chicory salad with spiced pecans and pomegranate vinaigrette ($16), or the roasted beets with greens, Gorgonzola, pistachios and citrus vinaigrette ($14).

But if you appreciate having the freshest Caesar salad possible, made only seconds from your plate, you have to go to a place like Ristorante Lombardo ($28 for two). Our server Carleen, a capable concierge for our evening’s celebration, steered her salad cart to our tableside, and solicited guidance on potentially divisive issues like anchovies and garlic.

She quickly had the dressing whipped and romaine leaves tossed, dusted with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and exuberantly crunchy croutons.

There are more skilled hands in kitchen, where Nessa’s crew turns out housemade pasta in regular and gluten-free versions.

Tagliatelle Bolognese ($28) was an amiable charmer, its pasta ribbons resplendent in a tender, milky ragu of beef, pork and wine with a touch of tomato.

Fazzoletti ($27), handkerchief pasta with duck prosciutto, gets decked out with peas, caramelized mushrooms and cream for a velvety-rich umami bomb that was uncharitable dominated by truffle oil, the nitroglycerin of the Italian kitchen.

For entrées, lamb fans might consider the rack of lamb ($45), which is a triple dose: rosy chops, housemade merguez sausage, and lamb jus, accompanied by purple potato, pickled fennel and rainbow carrots.

Adeptly seared grouper ($38) served atop a mound of beet risotto really put us in the pink.

Unable to resist the siren song of the stuffed veal chop ($55), I reveled in its peak carnivore qualities, the lushness of each bite, while avoiding most of the 'nduja it was stuffed with so the potent Calabrian spreadable salami didn’t overshadow the meat’s essence.

At dessert, consider exploring the restaurant’s collection of amaros, Italian herbal liqueurs.

Despite the flagrant charms of the froufrou cake ($11), the three-layer signature Lombardo dessert snowed under with white chocolate flakes, its more sedate sister stole the attention of the table’s spoons. Olive oil cake with citrus salad ($12) brought grandmotherly comfort and bursts of freshness to the fore. A simple, well-made cake, moist and savored to the last crumb, was a fitting coda to our symphony of the senses.

Perhaps the time will yet come that luxury restaurants go the way of the mastodon. At Ristorante Lombardo, white-tablecloth dining is doing just fine.

Ristorante Lombardo

Location: 1198 Hertel Ave. (873-4291, ristorantelombardo.com)

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Prices: Antipasti and pizza, $12-$28; pastas, $25-$30; entrées, $25-$55.

Atmosphere: serene splendor

Parking: valet, street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: many choices, including pasta.

Outdoor dining: no

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

