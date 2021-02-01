At Prescott's Provisions, Manhattan swagger at Tonawanda prices

When everything seems up for grabs, my hunger for a solid footing, in the form of a solid meal, grows particularly acute. Comfort food becomes less of a dinner party theme of the week, and more of a medical necessity.
Because I have license to roam freely, without grand design, sometimes the truth becomes clearer in the rearview mirror. I realized that my travels over the most recent months of our ongoing unpleasantness kept bringing me back to the City of Tonawanda. Time and time again, seeking reassurance that everything is going to turn out all right, I followed my appetite’s GPS back to Prescott’s Provisions.
In December, at a sit-down dinner in the enclosed but well-ventilated patio, Vincent Thompson and his crew rocked the luxe prix fixe – three courses and dessert.
With choices for each course, one choose-you-own-adventure could have gone like this:
First: cow’s milk burrata, oozing freshness, centering a rustic landscape of lush dairy and bitter greens, via charred broccolini. Earthy grano arso farro grain lent itself to a contemplative chew, while Calabrian chile vinaigrette set everything aglow. (Other choices: raw oysters with yuzu granita, habanero, coriander; beef tartare with black garlic, horseradish, cured egg yolk; pistachio arancini with pecorini fondue and salsa verde; beets, blue cheese, citrus, hazelnuts, chicory.)
Second: housemade gnochetti, ridged pasta that comes out in quarter-sized curls, in wild boar ragu, with pecorino cheese. The pork’s pedigree comes through emphatically, its feral flavor juxtaposed with the fine craft of its matchhead-scale dice of carrot. The power trio of pork, cheese and wine, matched to pasta engineered for the purpose, was a heady success. (Others: grilled octopus, romesco, black radish; chestnut ravioli, brown butter, parmigiano emulsion; scallops with celery root, apple, marcona almond.)
Third: seared Nova Scotia halibut over a blonde miso sauce and oyster mushrooms, covered in crispy fried sunchoke chips and black walnuts. Their heightened tannic smack and miso umami framed bites of the creamy ivory fish for a seafood symphony. (Others: Berkshire pork, polenta, quince, mustard; Angus prime striploin, potato gratin, chimichurri, aerated bearnaise.)
Dessert was brown butter cake with pistachio, Amarena cherry, rum caramel, and salted caramel gelato, or chocolate tart with dark chocolate ganache, espresso crumble, caramelized milk ice cream.
Four courses: $59.
Unfortunately, that particular prix fixe ship has sailed. The good news is that Prescott’s current menu retains many of the dishes lovingly described above, or similarly skillful efforts. A return visit confirmed that Prescott’s hums on, its lights undimmed.
Really relax for once, wreathed in the husky perfume of the wood-burning grill. Order a new dish for the new year, and ask your wine advisor for a glass selected to amplify its pleasures.
These days, the burrata ($12) is joined by smoked fermented peppers. Raw oysters (four for $12) are accented with Persian cucumber, yuzu, dill pollen and habanero hot sauce. Brussels sprouts ($12) are fried to a frizzle and tossed with bacon, walnuts and lots of pickled mustard seed, the original Pop Rocks. The other vegetable is caramelized cauliflower ($12) with marcona almonds, grapes, mint and tahini.
Luxe looks include Hudson Valle foie gras mousse ($17) with seabuckthorn berries, chestnut honey and toasted brioche. Golden Kaluga caviar ($25), one of the sustainable kinds, brings potato dauphine, gratin’s cousin, plus egg custard, crème fraiche and Korean pine vinegar.
Do you remember popovers? Soaring golden clouds of cheesy, eggy air turned manifest, Prescott’s will part with a pair for $5, and throw in cultured butter, butterfat that’s made it about halfway between butter and brie.
A grilled squid salad ($14) features Rhode Island squid fuselages over a smoky-spicy romesco schmear. They’re briefly seared and dressed with tangy salsa verde, heady with fresh herbs, citrus supremes, and a thicket of endives.
That housemade gnocchetti with wild boar ragu ($25) beckons. So does an old favorite, Thompson’s aged duck breast ($38). Lately he serves it over celery root purée, with cranberries and peppercorn jus, but the transporting contrast between carefully crisped skin and rosy interior remains the same.
My new favorite at Prescott’s was a dish Thompson put together during the recent period of lawsuits and ferment. Channeling a well-fed trip to Sicily, he commissioned a chicken sausage, made for Prescott’s from whole ground chicken with a stiff dose of fennel, stuffed into a skinnier lamb casing the size of a nickel.
At Prescott’s, a 12-ounce coil of the sausage is grilled, then placed onto Anson Mills heirloom corn polenta. A puckery giardiniera pickle of carrot, celery and onion provides crunch and tang. ’Nduja vinaigrette, made from rendered spreadable Calabrian salami, adds a deep chile bass note.
If ordered takeout, it's customary to tuck into the chicken sausage in the parking lot before you leave, like trying wine offered by a sommelier. That is the story I told the first time I came home with one, and I am sticking to it.
If it’s sold out, the crew working away in this old converted garage by the canal will have some other way to top you off right if, like so many of us, you’re feeling a pint low.
If you like the idea of dish after dish with Manhattan swagger at Tonawanda prices, you ought to stock up at Prescott’s Provisions.
REVIEW
Prescott’s Provisions
40 E. Niagara St. (525-1260, prescottsprovisions.com)
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Atmosphere: murmurs of satisfaction
Parking: small lot, street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: many choices
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.