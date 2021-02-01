At Prescott's Provisions, Manhattan swagger at Tonawanda prices

My new favorite at Prescott’s was a dish Thompson put together during the recent period of lawsuits and ferment. Channeling a well-fed trip to Sicily, he commissioned a chicken sausage, made for Prescott’s from whole ground chicken with a stiff dose of fennel, stuffed into a skinnier lamb casing the size of a nickel.

At Prescott’s, a 12-ounce coil of the sausage is grilled, then placed onto Anson Mills heirloom corn polenta. A puckery giardiniera pickle of carrot, celery and onion provides crunch and tang. ’Nduja vinaigrette, made from rendered spreadable Calabrian salami, adds a deep chile bass note.

If ordered takeout, it's customary to tuck into the chicken sausage in the parking lot before you leave, like trying wine offered by a sommelier. That is the story I told the first time I came home with one, and I am sticking to it.

If it’s sold out, the crew working away in this old converted garage by the canal will have some other way to top you off right if, like so many of us, you’re feeling a pint low.

If you like the idea of dish after dish with Manhattan swagger at Tonawanda prices, you ought to stock up at Prescott’s Provisions.

REVIEW

Prescott’s Provisions