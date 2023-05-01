For 43 years, the Syracuse brothers have expanded the horizons for Buffalo eaters at Pizza Plant.

That’s pretty good distance for a desperation heave. In 1979, when two brothers with bachelor's degrees from the University at Buffalo tasted unemployment, they went on a mission to Chicago. There, they divined the basics of stuffed crust pizza from repeated rounds of research at Pizzeria Uno and other Chicago pizza standards. Bob, Dan and Jim Syracuse scraped together $4,000 for a bank-foreclosed strip-mall space containing a Blodgett deck oven and Blodgett stand mixer.

Which is how guys named Syracuse opened a pizza restaurant in Buffalo. Now with a brewery-equipped site at Canalside, the Syracuse’s decadeslong backing of craft beer culture in Buffalo is complete. At their Amherst site on Transit Road, Pizza Plant Italian Pub can be experienced in all its glory.

Which, to be clear, includes ample parking and a drive-thru window that came in handy during Covid-19 lockdown and still gets regular use.

Pods – that’s what people are ordering. That’s a single-serving stuffed pizza, its golden dome arching over fillings to offer a distinctly toasty pizza experience especially when you pay 89 cents more for the garlic or sesame crust. My go-to Plato Pod thus attired is $14.38, carrying a payload of feta-ricotta blend, spinach, black olives and red onion with Greek dressing.

There’s all manner of pizza on the menu, along with wings, burgers and salads. Pizza Plant was into offering gluten-free and vegan options before it was cool. Inclusivity in menu design is baked into the Pizza Plant story, a concentrated culinary effort starting with Bob’s efforts to cook for wife, Linda, a strict vegetarian. Forty-five years of marriage later, it turns out she wasn’t the only one avoiding meat.

In 1987, soy cheese was the reason that I first visited its Northtown Plaza incarnation. The combination of vegan pizza and wild beers like EKU 28 – a German doppelbock halfway to sherry – brought me back.

Pizza Plant can bring the meat, no doubt. The Roni Pod ($12.49) is fortified with hand-cut chunks of Margherita pepperoni amid jack and cheddar cheeses, and a splash of hot sauce. Amid its roster of seasonal and specialty pods, Nashville chicken has recently joined the menu, through June. It sports a new biscuit-style crust containing chicken tenders dunked in spicy-smoky sauce and pickles, with jack and cheddar cheese.

That said, Pizza Plant is close to nirvana for plant eaters. For every meat offering, there is a nonmeat equivalent offered on the menu from vegan wings ($11.99) to dozens of vegetarian options.

One that I keep returning to is the Curry Garden Nachos ($14.69), a down-home football-watching classic by way of Mumbai. After the customary quilt of jack and cheddar cheeses, vegetables are the star here – tomatoes, broccoli, spinach and onions – golden with aromatic dust and nutty toasted sesame seeds.

Here, chicken wings ($15.89) and tenders ($15.89) are baked, not fried, which may knock off a few dozen calories. Ask for the usual array of sauces or get off the beaten track for another $1 with “Leo’s style,” a garlic-curry hot sauce. Tenders also come in gluten-free ($17.99), part of a gluten-avoiding menu that includes pizza as well.

For all of that, though, there’s one dish that makes me a Pizza Plant regular: the chicken souvlaki stuffed pizza (medium $29.49).

The open-faced chicken souvlaki is a pinnacle of Green-American diner art. Pizza Plant has successfully transmuted its pleasures to a pizza platform. The top crust hides a payload of chopped chicken breast, tomato, spinach, kalamata olives, red onion and provolone cheese. Dress the accompanying salad of chopped romaine, green peppers, pepperoncini with Greek dressing. Then cover the pizza with salad, and serve.

If it’s winter and snow-shoveling fuel is required, it’s time to reach for the Italian sausage stuffed pizza with hot or sweet peppers and fresh mushrooms (medium $28.39). It’s called the Syracuse Spectacular, which is a lot of pressure to put on a sausage pizza. But if you can sell it for 43 years, maybe the name fits.

After decades of providing expansive beer selections and celebrating craft beer, Pizza Plant finally got into the brewing business last year. Pod City Beer Labs, located at Pizza Plant’s Canalside location, produces four brews on tap at the Transit location as well. If Pod City’s not your quaff of choice, Transit’s taps have another 25 or so flavors from Western New York and around the world.

For dessert, a Megachipper warm chocolate chip cookie ($2.69) beckons, as does a bread pudding with warm whiskey sauce ($7.49). Vegan chocolate chip cookie ($2.49) and dairy-free cheesecake ($7.49) can end the meal on an inclusive note.

Their places aren’t fancy, but the Syracuse boys have figured out how to sell distinctly different pizza in a pizza-mad town, by giving just about everyone what they want.

Year by year, as so many of my favorites slip away, my respect for Pizza Plant has only grown.

Pizza Plant Italian Pub

7770 Transit Road, Amherst (pizzaplant.com, 716-632-0800)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Prices: appetizers, $5.99-$14.99; pods, $8.59-$16.69; stuffed pizza, $9.59-$28.39.

Atmosphere: family diner

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: pizza and extensive menu

Outdoor dining: in season